Juan Giménez, Co-Creator of The Metabarons, Dies Aged 76

Comic book creator Juan Giménez, co-creator of The Metabarons, has died, aged 76. His publisher Humanoids issues the following statement this morning.

RIP Juan Giménez, the writer, artist, and genre trailblazer behind The Metabarons, The Fourth Power, and Leo Roa. The universe is a darker place to explore without you. pic.twitter.com/RYenzRfJvF — Humanoids⚡️ (@humanoidsinc) April 3, 2020

Two weeks ago, he was admitted to Intensive Therapy at the Mendoza Central Hospital in Argentina. He has been suffering from symptoms related to the coronavirus since March 16th, and he passed away last night. Juan Giménez is the first named comic creator to die in this way.

Born in 1943, in Argentina, Juan Giménez began working in advertising. In his thirties, he switched to comic books, published in Argentina, Spain, France, Belgium and Italy on boy's action-adventure comics of the time, inspired by Hugo Pratt. He continued working regularly into his sixties, living in Spain. He gained further recognition for work published in Heavy Metal and by Humanoids. Juan Giménez designed the Harry Canyon segment of the movie version of Heavy Metal. He also created more experimental works of comic book art, away from war comics, including Time Paradox. It was this that led to his best-known work, The Metabarons, written by Alejandro Jodorowsky, running through the nineties. Published globally, it became a major influence on Hollywood sci-fi and fantasy movies over the last twenty years.

He was also known for the Italian comic book L'Eternauta, experimental short comic book stories under the title Time Paradox, The City with Ricardo Barreiro and Le Quatrième Pouvoir (The Fourth Power), which he wrote by himself.

Comic creators respond to Juan Giménez's death

"He was a brilliant artist and a treasure of South America and to all the illustration world" — Jill Thompson

"He did beautiful elaborate and decorative work that was the envy of many, including me. Never met him, but I didn't have to. His influence touched my work and still remains, hidden away here and there." — Walter Simonson

We lost Argentina's master comics artist Juan Giménez to COVID. Sad… https://t.co/9cWY6XZX2O — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 3, 2020

RIP the great Juan Giménez. I didn't know him but loved his work. He was actually a major influence (don't know if it shows) on the more tech sci-fi bits of my old IRONWOLF graphic novel.

Sadly sounds like he was a victim of CoVID19. pic.twitter.com/fgaQCPkTb8 — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) April 3, 2020

So sorry to hear comics Maestro Juan Giménez has passed away yesterday due to coronavirus. He was a early fave of mine (read his stories in Eternauta, LanciiStory, Comic Art etc) and def an inspiration for anything Fantasy and SciFi. Gonna miss him greatly 😢 pic.twitter.com/ZjN0bVwmm6 — Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) April 3, 2020

So sad to hear about the death of Juan Giménez. Read some Metabarons tonight. — Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) April 3, 2020

Heartbreaking to hear that covid-19 has taken Juan Gimenez. An absolutely meteoric talent. https://t.co/UyomIRq761 pic.twitter.com/2AUQnvCMJY — Iván Brandon (@IvanBrandon) April 3, 2020

RIP to Juan Giménez, one of the all-time greats. The Metabarons is an astounding artistic achievement and a huge influence on me. I haven't read The Fourth Power or Leo Roa, so it's good to know there are still works out there by the master that will be new to me. pic.twitter.com/m6EBxLPTvb — Chris Burnham (@TheBurnham) April 3, 2020

Goodnight Juan Giménez, a brilliant artist, and today, a victim of Covid 19. pic.twitter.com/YRm8imwJGt — Joyce Chin (@TJoyceChin) April 3, 2020

R.I.P., artist Juan Gimenez to covid19… :( pic.twitter.com/VZBsa874f4 — Pat Brosseau (@droog811) April 3, 2020

One of the kindest souls and brightest talents left us today. R.I.P. Juan Giménez. You have touched more than you will ever know. ❤ — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) April 3, 2020

COVID-19 has taken a master from us – but he leaves behind an imagination that impacted a generation. RIP Juan Gimenez. Tonight, let us all be Tonto, telling tales of our master the Metabaron. pic.twitter.com/uCMVPl4UnX — 𝙅𝘼𝘾𝙆𝙎𝙊𝙉 𝙇𝘼𝙉𝙕𝙄𝙉𝙂 (@JacksonLanzing) April 3, 2020

What a crushing loss. RIP, the brilliant artist Juan Giménez.https://t.co/MT7dERxfrY — Cully Hamner (@CullyHamner) April 3, 2020

RIP Juan Giménez

😞 https://t.co/coBC2QpOOu — Matías Bergara (@matiasbergara) April 3, 2020