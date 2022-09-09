Jurassic League #5 Preview: With Friends Like These…

…who needs enemies?! Wonderdon must stand alone against Darkyloseid in this preview of Jurassic League #5 after Supersaur and Batsaur abandon her. Check out the preview below.

JURASSIC LEAGUE #5

DC Comics

0722DC200

0722DC201 – Jurassic League #5 Jonathan Marks Cover – $4.99

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson, Juan Gedeon (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

Darkseid has revealed himself, and the entire world trembles beneath his might. Can even the newly assembled Jurassic League stand a chance against this ankylosaur antagonist and his Legion of Doomasauria? Experience this prehistoric penultimate chapter to find out!

In Shops: 9/13/2022

SRP: $3.99

