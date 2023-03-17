Just Before Free Comic Book Day – Best Of The Mighty Marvel Backlist On the 26th of April, comic stores will try and turn new visitors into returning customers with the Best Of The Mighty Marvel Backlist.

The cover by Nick Bradshaw may indicate the kinds of comic books that Marvel is interested in promoting in 2023. Featuring a bevy of Marvel superheroes and villains, assembled round a copy of The King in Black, as if it were a Necronomicon or other form of grimoire like the Darkhold, we have Hulk, Moon Knight, Daredevil, The Thing, The Beast, Captain Marvel, Howard The Duck, Venom, Dagger, both Spider-Mans, Wolverine, Black Panther, Storm, Silver Surfer, and more. This reflects current and recent TV shows and movies, but also may suggest the shape of things to come? These are the characters that Marvel comcis hope newcomers may become familiar with,

Marvel comics will be sending out stacks of The Best Of The Mighty Marvel Backlist ijn bundles of 25 for free, at least one per store, but more depending on how many copies of Marvel Comics retailers already order, and they will be available in time for Free Comic Book Day. More bundles can also be purchased by stores for $5 each from Penguin Random House or $6 from Diamond Comic Distributors. Because, yes, that's a thing now too.

