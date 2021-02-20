Justice League Comic Gets Zack Snyder Cut Cover From DC For $1 Extra

It's Snyder Cut time. The comic book Justice League #59 from DC Comics sees writer Brian Bendis and artist David Marquez take over the title, to be published on the 16th of March 2021. But this Sunday is the last chance comic book stores have to increase their orders of the book and guarantee to get copies at that price.

As a result, DC Comics has decided to offer special variant covers by Jim Lee, Liam Sharp and Lee Bermejo based on the upcoming Snyder Cut of the Justice League movie on March 18th. They are also doing tiered black-and-white versions of each cover as well. Oh and, apropos of nothing, they are charging an extra dollar for the Snyder Cut covers, $5.99 instead of the $4.99 the non-Snyder Cut covers will cost. Here are the covers that retailers will be able to order this weekend, and the tiered ration for the black-and-white versions – basically how many copies of the colour version retailers will have to offer to get one copy of the black-and-white version.

Liam Sharp Open to Order Variant

Liam Sharp 1:25 Ratio Variant

Lee Bermejo Open to Order Variant

Lee Bermejo 1:50 Ratio Variant

Jim Lee Open to Order Variant

Jim Lee 1:100 Ratio Variant

JUSTICE LEAGUE #59 CVR C JIM LEE SNYDER CUT VARIANT

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) David Marquez, Xermanico (CA) Jim Lee

Writer Brian Michael Bendis reunites with artist David Marquez (Miles Morales, Iron Man, Batman/Superman) for a new, star-studded Justice League featuring Superman, Batman, the Flash, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, Hippolyta, new DC powerhouse Naomi, and…is that Black Adam?! Superman is leading the charge to reinvent the Justice League—and at the same time, a new, cosmic-powered threat arrives from Naomi's homeworld to rule the Earth! And in the backup story, dark days lie ahead for the new Justice League Dark. Zatanna and John Constantine take a road trip, only to discover horror around the bend as a friend—and sometime foe—is reborn in fire! A legend is destroyed, and another takes a terrible turn, as Merlin reveals the beginning of a new, blood-drenched plot for all humankind. So begins writer Ram V's new journey into the abyss with the Justice League Dark and artist Xermanico!

Retail: $5.99 FOC Date: 02/21/2021 In-Store Date: 03/16/2021