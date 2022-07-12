Justice League Dies Yet Again? 3 Times In 3 Months? (Spoilers)

At the end of April, Justice League #75 gave us the Death of The Justice League. And a world mourned. Spoilers for what has followed, of course, including Suicide Squad: Blaze, Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League: Superman and Superman: Son Of Kal-El.

Although, even with their flesh ripped from their faces, everyone reckoned they;d be back. And we soon learned that Pariah had put them in The Matrix, living a dream life, with their energies powering the Great Darkness emerging into the DC Universe once more.

Not that those lives don't have consequences. But Clark Kent gets to be more of a dad to Jonathan…

And Aquman gets to be more of a family man as well.

And while he too had challenges…

…he also has his eyes on the bigger picture.

But it seems that one death of the entire Justice League was just not enough for DC Comics. As the quite excellent Suicide Squad: Blaze #2 and #3 in recent weeks gave us the following assault.

The Justice League attacking, with Task Force X commander Amanda Waller making a first prediction.

Which comes true, pretty much. There is one partial survivor…

But he doesn't last long.

And now in today's Superman: Son Of Kal-El #13, we have a prediction to come. Doesn't start out too badly…

….but then goes south-of-Gotham very fast indeed.

And before you know it…

…everyone falls.

With the aggressor revealed as President Bendix of Gamorra and his cronies, allied with Lex Luthor.

Turns out that Batman doesn't always win.

As Gamorra takes out all the Justice League and Batfolk in one go…

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #13 CVR A TRAVIS MOORE

(W) Tom Taylor, Nicole Maines (A) Clayton Henry (CA) Travis Moore

It's the dramatic DCU debut of Dreamer! When every hero on Earth is threatened by Henry Bendix's machinations, it's a race against time for Dreamer to warn Superman before it happens! But will this mysterious new ally's premonition become a nightmare for Jonathan Kent?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/12/2022

DARK CRISIS WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE SUPERMAN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A CHRIS BURNHAM

(W) Tom King, Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown (A) Chris Burnham, Fico Ossio (CA) Chris Burnham

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…with the Man of Steel suffering the same fate as that of his comrades, join us for a look at a world of dreams he would never have thought possible while alive. Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of DCU's biggest event of 2022!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/12/2022

SUICIDE SQUAD BLAZE #2 (OF 3) CVR A AARON CAMPBELL (MR)

(W) Simon Spurrier (A/CA) Aaron Campbell

The inmates who volunteered for the Blaze program are discovering fascinating things about their newfound powers—and about the best ways to torment their Suicide Squad watchdogs. Are they discovering anything about their core mission of stopping the cannibalistic metahuman who's terrorizing the planet and who, uh…might have just defeated Superman…? Well, slightly less so. But they're all going to be dead in three months. Or a lot less. Let them have fun, eh?

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 4/12/2022

SUICIDE SQUAD BLAZE #3 (OF 3) CVR A AARON CAMPBELL (MR)

(W) Simon Spurrier (A/CA) Aaron Campbell

After the blood-soaked events of last issue, there are no heroes left with the strength to take on the cannibal killer…with the possible exception of, believe it or not, one Michael Van Zandt. But when Michael learns the truth of both the killer's true nature and that of the powers he's been given, humanity might have a lot more to fear than one flying carnivore…

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 7/5/2022