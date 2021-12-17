Justice League Incarnate #2 Preview: SuperDemon to the Rescue?

Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's… what the hell?! It's a preview of Justice League Incarnate #2, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #2 (OF 5)

DC Comics

1021DC115

1021DC116 – JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #2 (OF 5) CVR B JORGE FORNES CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Kyle Hotz, Andrei Bresson (CA) Gary Frank

As Darkseid's quest leaves a bloody trail across the MultiversE, the Justice League Incarnate ventures to the dark world of horror known as Earth-13. They must enlist the aid of Super-Demon and his League of Shadows against not only Darkseid but also the evil power couple of Asmodel and the Sheeda Queen! While on Earth-11, the Batwoman Who Laughs begins her schemes.?

In Shops: 12/21/2021

SRP: $4.99