Justice League Incarnate #3 Preview: Can't Escape the Nimrod Squad

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. Multiversal hijinks continue in this preview of Justice League Incarnate #3, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #3 (OF 5)

DC Comics

1121DC069

1121DC070 – JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #3 (OF 5) CVR B JORGE FORNES CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

1121DC071 – JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #3 (OF 5) CVR C JORGE FORNES PEACEMAKER CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Ariel Olivetti, Andre Bressan (CA) Gary Frank

Doctor Multiverse is caught in the clutches of Darkseid! To save her, President Superman, Flashpoint Batman, and the rest of the Justice League Incarnate team up with Earth-41 heroes Spore and Nimrod Squad; meanwhile, a villain from Multiversity returns to stake their claim on the crack in the Multiverse and the power that lies beyond.

In Shops: 01/04/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.