Justice League Incarnate #3 Preview: Can't Escape the Nimrod Squad

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. Multiversal hijinks continue in this preview of Justice League Incarnate #3, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.
JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #3 (OF 5)
DC Comics
(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Ariel Olivetti, Andre Bressan (CA) Gary Frank
Doctor Multiverse is caught in the clutches of Darkseid! To save her, President Superman, Flashpoint Batman, and the rest of the Justice League Incarnate team up with Earth-41 heroes Spore and Nimrod Squad; meanwhile, a villain from Multiversity returns to stake their claim on the crack in the Multiverse and the power that lies beyond.
In Shops: 01/04/2022
SRP: $4.99
