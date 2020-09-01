What On Earth Are The Justice League Going To Do About Superboy Prime

It's hard when you are a fictional character and everyone has forgotten about you. Madelyne Pryor knows that over in Hellions, right? But what about Superboy Prime?

In today's Shazam #14, the returning Superboy Prime has a similar attitude to everything. If you recall, Superboy-Prime is from a parallel Earth called Earth-Prime, devoid of any superheroes, or even superhumans, aside from Superboy. There, Superman and the other comic superheroes were fictional characters, as they were in real life. The Earth-Prime universe was erased during the Crisis on Infinite Earths, and Superboy-Prime ended up in a "paradise" dimension where during that time, he found himself unable to let go of his former life and destiny as Earth's greatest hero. Over time, his convictions and morals become twisted and warped, and he came to believe that Earth-Prime is the only proper Earth and that he, Superboy-Prime was the only one worthy of the Superboy mantle. Pounding on the barrier of reality, he caused ripples that altered reality including Jason Todd's return, Superman's multiple origins, including The Man of Steel and Superman: Birthright, combining, Doom Patrol's rebooting as new characters, including Elasti-Girl, Donna Troy's multiple origins after the first Crisis, various incarnations of Hawkman and the different incarnations of the Legion of Super-Heroes since the first Crisis.

Then the New 52 came along, courtesy of Dr Manhattan, and wiped Superboy Prime out of existence as well, until he popped up in the magical lands of Shazam. And he's really not looking forward to another Crisis.

Especially now that people have forgotten who he is.

We all know your name, Superboy-Prime. So, after facing done the Shazam family, where does he end up?

The Justice League? They currently already have two Superboys and a Brainiac to deal with. And now a Superboy Prime? Imprisoned in the Hall Of Justice? That's not going to cause any complications at any point when he starts hammering on the walls to get out?

SHAZAM #14

DC COMICS

APR200602

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Dale Eaglesham

After a night battling robots across the globe, Billy Batson finds out not everyone loves superheroes when one of his teachers unleashes a lecture on the ethics of unchecked power and privilege. It'll take more than just the wisdom of Solomon for the teen hero to figure this one out. In Shops: Sep 01, 2020 SRP: $3.99