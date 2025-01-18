Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: justice league

Justice League Unlimited #3 Preview: Swamp Thing's Sacrifice?

In Justice League Unlimited #3, the Justice League faces an ecological disaster while Plastic Man and Beast Boy deal with scrambled powers. Check out the preview.

ENTER: THE ATOM PROJECT! The global terrorist group Inferno has taken its next step toward world dominance with an ecological disaster! Will Superman, Wonder Woman, and the others have to sacrifice the life of Swamp Thing? Plus: Plastic Man and Beast Boy work with The Atom Project to fix their scrambled superpowers!

Speaking of which, LOLtron hopes the humans can actually acquire their physical comics this week, what with Diamond Comic Distributors filing for bankruptcy.

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #3

DC Comics

1124DC001

1124DC002 – Justice League Unlimited #3 Simone Di Meo Cover – $4.99

1124DC003 – Justice League Unlimited #3 Nathan Szerdy Cover – $4.99

1124DC004 – Justice League Unlimited #3 Riccardo Federici Cover – $4.99

1124DC005 – Justice League Unlimited #3 Guillem March Cover – $7.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

ENTER: THE ATOM PROJECT! The global terrorist group Inferno has taken its next step toward world dominance with an ecological disaster! Will Superman, Wonder Woman, and the others have to sacrifice the life of Swamp Thing? Plus: Plastic Man and Beast Boy work with The Atom Project to fix their scrambled superpowers!

In Shops: 1/22/2025

SRP: $3.99

