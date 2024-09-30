Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: justice league of america

Justice Society of America #12 Preview: Stargirl's Leadership Test

In Justice Society of America #12, Stargirl faces the future as the team regroups. Will she rise to the challenge of leading the first super-team? Find out in this stellar finale!

Article Summary Justice Society of America #12 sees Stargirl facing her leadership challenges in a critical finale.

The team regroups after their last battle, with new directions and future goals in mind.

Release date: October 2nd, 2024. Written by Geoff Johns with art by Todd Nauck.

As the team picks up the pieces from their last battle, Stargirl looks to the future and what it means to be a member of the first super-team! Don't miss the final issue of this star-studded run!

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #12

DC Comics

0624DC165

0624DC166 – Justice Society of America #12 Tony Harris Cover – $4.99

0624DC167 – Justice Society of America #12 Cover – $4.99

0624DC814 – Justice Society of America #12 Mike Wieringo Cover – $4.99

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Todd Nauck (CA) Mikel Janin

As the team picks up the pieces from their last battle, Stargirl looks to the future and what it means to be a member of the first super-team! Don't miss the final issue of this star-studded run!

In Shops: 10/2/2024

SRP: $3.99

