Justin Murphy's War Party #1 in Rampart's Solicits in December 2022

A couple of years ago, Justin Murphy launched an Indiegogo campaign for his then-planned comic book War Party about werewolves in Colonial America, raising almost $70,000 in donors and orders. Recently he shipped issues 4 and issues 0 to backers, and has now taken the comic book series to Diamond Comic Distributors as the new comic book publisher Rampart Press in their December 2022 solicits and solicitations. He initially listed it thus:

After their families are killed during the French & Indian War, and the surviving child is captured, a group of frontier fighters organize a rescue when they receive shape-shifting powers from an ancient tribe. Wolf, bear, eagle, jaguar & gator all team up in an unlikely alliance against the French, the British and their native allies. 'War Party' is a fantasy-adventure tale set in a brutal historical period. WAR PARTY is in the traditional comic book format. Each issue is 22-32 pages of story & art.

Justin Murphy's comics career began in 1992 when he self-published Southern Blood, a small press black and white series about the American Civil War, before co-creating a musical based on the characters from Southern Blood called Eagle Song. Justin Murphy is a professor of animation & illustration. His 2008 work Cleburne, about the life of Confederate General Patrick Cleburne and his plan to enlist freed slaves to fight for the South in the American Civil War, won both the Xeric and Graphic Novel of the Year from ForeWord Magazine.

WAR PARTY #1 (OF 6) (MR)

RAMPART PRESS

OCT221901

(W) Justin Murphy (A / CA) Justin Murphy

After their families are killed during the French & Indian War and the surviving child is captured, three brothers organize a rescue when they receive shape-shifting powers from a female shaman. Wolf, bear, eagle, jaguar, and gator all team up in an alliance against the French and the British. In Shops: Dec 21, 2022 SRP: 3.99

