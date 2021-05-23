Kamala Khan's New Origin – Heroes Reborn Young Squadron #1 [Preview]
Marvel's latest super-mega-crossover event, Heroes Reborn, may be halfway over, but that doesn't mean there isn't still room to throw some origin stories in there that will no longer matter when everything is reset back to normal by this time next month. And so, in this preview of Heroes Reborn Young Squadron #1, we find Kamala Khan imbued with new powers after stealing some Utopian art from a museum. Sure, that circlet may come with great powers (and great responsibility?)… but does it have non-fungible tokens? Check out the preview below.
HEROES REBORN YOUNG SQUADRON #1
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210531
MAR210532 – HEROES REBORN YOUNG SQUADRON #1 OKAZAKI VAR – $4.99
(W) Jim Zub (A) Steven Cummings (CA) Karl Kerschl
The Squadron Supreme of America have taken root in the hearts and minds of all, but none more so than a trio of youthful champions who call themselves the Young Squadron!
Kid Spectrum (Sam Alexander), Girl Power (Kamala Khan) and the all-new Falcon (Miles Morales) are here to fight for truth, justice and the American flag…or are they?
Beneath the flashy facade of colorful adventure, something grim is stirring and Deadpool is determined to bring it to light.
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-26
SRP: $4.99