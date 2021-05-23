Kamala Khan's New Origin – Heroes Reborn Young Squadron #1 [Preview]

Marvel's latest super-mega-crossover event, Heroes Reborn, may be halfway over, but that doesn't mean there isn't still room to throw some origin stories in there that will no longer matter when everything is reset back to normal by this time next month. And so, in this preview of Heroes Reborn Young Squadron #1, we find Kamala Khan imbued with new powers after stealing some Utopian art from a museum. Sure, that circlet may come with great powers (and great responsibility?)… but does it have non-fungible tokens? Check out the preview below.