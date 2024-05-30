Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Agent, Brittney Williams, dyslexia, first second, graphic novel, kami garcia

Kami Garcia & Brittney Williams' Mixed-Up Graphic Novel About Dyslexia

Kami Garcia and Brittney Williams are creating a new middle-grade graphic novel together, Mixed-Up, to be published by First Second.

Kami Garcia and Brittney Williams are creating a new middle-grade graphic novel together, Mixed-Up, that follows Stella, a fifth grader who loves her friends, her favourite animated series, and school, until she struggles to keep up with reading and discovers she has dyslexia. It will be published by Calista Brill at First Second.

"New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia has returned with a middle grade graphic novel about the struggles of a game-loving girl who gets diagnosed with dyslexia and her loving support network that help her along in the journey. When reading isn't as easy as ABC… Stella knows fifth grade will be the best year ever. Her closest friends, Emiko and Latasha, are in her class and they all got the teacher they wanted. Then their favorite television show, Witchlins, announces a new guidebook and an online game! But when the classwork starts piling up, Stella struggles to stay on top. Why does it take her so long to read? And how can she keep up with friends in the Witchlins game if she can't get through the text-heavy guidebook?] And when she can't deal with the text-heavy Witchlins guidebook, she can't keep up with her friends in the game. It takes loving teachers and her family to recognize that Stella has a learning difference, and after a dyslexia diagnosis she gets the support and tools she needs to succeed. Bestselling author Kami Garcia was inspired to write this special book by her daughter's dyslexia journey; her own neurodivergent experience; and the many students she taught over the years. Mixed-Up shows that our differences don't need to separate us."

Mixed-Up will be published on the 21st of January 2025. Kami Garcia's agent Jodi Reamer at Writers House, and Brittney Williams' agent Charlie Olsen at InkWell Management negotiated the deal.

Kami Garcia is a teacher and reading specialist, who has turned to novels and comic books. She is the co-author along with her friend Margaret Stohl of the Caster Chronicles book series, starting with Beautiful Creatures, made into a movie 2013 and also a graphic novel. With Gabriel Picolo, she has created four Teen Titans young adult graphic novels for DC Comics, which have become some of DC's best-selling comics in years.

Brittney Williams graduated from South Carolina State University with a degree in graphic design and has worked on comics such as Patsy Walker, A.K.A. Hellcat! with Kate Leth, Goldie Vance with Hope Larson, character design for DC Super Hero Girls and Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge with Grace Ellis.

