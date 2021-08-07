Karolina Drops a Bombshell in This Preview of Runaways #38

Runaways #38 is in stores from Marvel Comics, also the 100th issue of Runaways, promising the biggest and craziest issue ever. And even in the preview below, we get a shocking revelation, as Karolina tells the group it was she who called the Majesdanian Light Brigade to Earth. What else does this issue have in store? You'll have to shell out five bucks for the privilege of knowing that, true believers. Check out the preview below.
RUNAWAYS #38
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210724
JUN210725 – RUNAWAYS #38 ALPHONA VAR – $4.99
(W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Genolet, Andres, More (CA) Kris Anka
RUNAWAYS reaches the landmark LEGACY #100!
• The cult classic's cult has grown and Rainbow Rowell and Andrés Genolet usher the Runaways into the Century Club!
• Ever since #1 and #18, RUNAWAYS has been known for its twists, but the last few issues have revealed some of the biggest twists in the book's history.
• The biggest and craziest issue of RUNAWAYS yet is here and you better put on your fancy clothes and get out the party hats.
Rated T+
In Shops: 8/11/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for JUN210724 RUNAWAYS #38, by (W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Genolet, Andres, More (CA) Kris Anka, in stores Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUN210725 RUNAWAYS #38 ALPHONA VAR, by (W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Genolet, Andres, More (CA) Adrian Alphona, in stores Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210724 RUNAWAYS #38, by (W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Genolet, Andres, More (CA) Kris Anka, in stores Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210724 RUNAWAYS #38, by (W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Genolet, Andres, More (CA) Kris Anka, in stores Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210724 RUNAWAYS #38, by (W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Genolet, Andres, More (CA) Kris Anka, in stores Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210724 RUNAWAYS #38, by (W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Genolet, Andres, More (CA) Kris Anka, in stores Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210724 RUNAWAYS #38, by (W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Genolet, Andres, More (CA) Kris Anka, in stores Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.