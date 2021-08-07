Karolina Drops a Bombshell in This Preview of Runaways #38

Runaways #38 is in stores from Marvel Comics, also the 100th issue of Runaways, promising the biggest and craziest issue ever. And even in the preview below, we get a shocking revelation, as Karolina tells the group it was she who called the Majesdanian Light Brigade to Earth. What else does this issue have in store? You'll have to shell out five bucks for the privilege of knowing that, true believers. Check out the preview below.

RUNAWAYS reaches the landmark LEGACY #100!

• The cult classic's cult has grown and Rainbow Rowell and Andrés Genolet usher the Runaways into the Century Club!

• Ever since #1 and #18, RUNAWAYS has been known for its twists, but the last few issues have revealed some of the biggest twists in the book's history.

• The biggest and craziest issue of RUNAWAYS yet is here and you better put on your fancy clothes and get out the party hats.

