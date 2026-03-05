Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Devil In The Herd, horror, Invader Comics, Katelyn Windel, kickstarter, western

Katelyn Windel's Devil In The Herd in Invader Comics May 2026 Solicits

Katelyn Windel's horror western comic book Devil In The Herd jumps from Kickstarter to Invader Comics' May 2026 solicits for comic book stores

Article Summary Katelyn Windel's Devil In The Herd horror western launches in comic stores via Invader Comics May 2026

Originally funded on Kickstarter, Devil In The Herd raised over $13,000 for a supernatural Old West tale

Story follows a faceless, red-eyed man—Satan—haunting a cattle drive in the American southwest

Windel is also known for VeeFriends comics and upcoming graphic novel Refrigerator Girl

Katelyn Windel's Devil In The Herd #1 launches in Invader Comics' May 2026 solicits and solicitations, a horror western. Katelyn Windels is a New Mexico-based comic book artist, illustrator, writer, and graphic designer, with a degree at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design who has built a following through cons, such as ECCC kicking off today, and podcasts and specialises in spooky, horror-infused, and pop culture-inspired work, with a strong focus on supernatural themes, fan art, especially Star Wars, Marvel, Hellboy, and cryptids, and indie comics. Devil In the Herd is her current successful Kickstarter project which is just about to finis in an horu n or so, currently having raised $13,266 against a $1,888 goal, for this 50-page supernatural horror western comic she wrote and illustrated that blends folklore, stark horror elements, and Old West vibes, with demonic possession in a herd of cattle leading to chilling consequences. And in May 2026, it is coming to the direct market (for half the price) through Invader Comics, Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution.

INVADER COMICS PRESENTS DEVIL IN THE HERD #1 (OF 1)

(W/A/CA) Katelyn Windels

In the deserts of the American southwest, a man with no face and red eyes follows a cattle drive, seeking the soul of one of the cowboys. Jedidiah is the only member of the team that seems to notice this faceless man following behind their drive// a man, he comes to find, is Satan himself. $7.99 5/27/2026

Latelyn Windels also has notablecontributions to VeeFriends comics, tied to Gary Vaynerchuk's NFT/community project, she's drawn multiple issues, including covers for #4 (Hunt for Harpik), #6 (VEE for Viking), #7 (Notorious Ninja), and wrote, drew, and colored Comic Book #9: Kind Warrior, her first full writing credit for the series, involving a blacksmith facing a cursed sword in a story about kindness and peril. She also has her graphic novel Refrigerator Girl on the way…

