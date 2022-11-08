Kate Holden to Debut Errant Volume 1 at Thought Bubble

Comic book creator Katherine Holden tells me that her webcomic-turned-Kickstarter print comic "Errant Book 1, which was recently over 150% funded on Kickstarter and should hopefully be available at Thought Bubble this weekend on Table 115 in the Comixology Hall so long as there are no print disasters!"

Errant is a colourful Action Fantasy webcomic about magical knights of the Round Table in a Britannia not so different from our modern UK. Available in print for the first time this November thanks to a recent successful Kickstarter campaign, Errant Book 1 collects the first four chapters of the comic in high resolution into a chunky 180-page graphic novel. Created by Kate Holden, a national prize-winning comics creator, it's a mixture of high-energy action sequences inspired by shounen manga with indie comics style character-based humour, complex relationships between a largely LGBTQIA+ cast, and maybe a little bit of political commentary, if you're looking for it. Rekki has always dreamed of being a magical knight and giving demons the smackdown, but when Excalibur is drawn and this simple childhood wish comes true, her adult life as a celebrated monster-slaying hero throws her into a complex world of politics that tears a rift between her and her best friend. Errant is a colourful action comic about power, responsibility, justice, love and friendship with LGBTQIA+ themes, big magical monster fights and lots of relationship drama

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November.