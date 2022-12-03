Kayla Coombs & HF Brownfield Sell 3 Volumes of Quinnelope to Oni Press

Quinnelope is a graphic novel series co-created by Kayla Coombs and HF Brownfield and "follows three friends, Quinnelope, Bub, and Star, who live in Pleasant Towne and join in a series of colorful and imaginative adventures." Grace Scheipeter at Oni Press has bought world English-language rights for the first three volumes of the series and the first book is set for publication in the autumn of 2023.

Kayla Coombs works in animation, picture books, graphic novels, album artwork, merchandise and commercial illustration in her Melbourne home studio, who started a creative career after completing her Bachelor of Science (Chemistry) under the Chancellor's Scholar program at the University of Melbourne, and working as an analytical chemist for two years.

HF Brownfield is a Pacific Northwest based artist and illustrator who specializes in creative art direction, merch design, cover art, photography and storyboarding and hosts a podcast called Basic Brainheart which exists to demystify the creative process.

Kayla Coombs and HF Brownfield's agent Alice Sutherland-Hawes at ASH Literary handled the deal. They tweeted out "Oh we've got some NEWS! Prepare to meet QUINNELOPE, your new favourite graphic novel series, perfect for fans of Dogman and UniKitty. Coming Fall 2023 by @KaylaJCoombs and HF Brownfield, with @OniPress !"

Oni Press/Lion Forge has been hitting the headlines a lot recently, with former owners James Lucas Jones and Charlie Chu pushed out by parent company Polarity, others departing voluntarily, and their newly reprinted Gender Queer: A Memoir graphic novel landing them, and its writer/artist Maia Kobabe, with dismissed obscenity criminal lawsuits in the state of Virginia. as well as Oni Press getting allegations of non-payment to comic book creators. Bleeding Cool looked at other recent work moves, and concerns of overwork, leading to notable gaps missing from the publisher's schedule. But now they have a new publisher and president in Hunter Gorinson, let's see what goes down.