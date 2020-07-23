Kayla Miller's Click Gets Graphic Novel Spin-Off With Kristina Luu

Click is a series of graphic novels by Kayla Miller, currently comprised of Click, Camp and a third chapter Act out this past week, all published by HMH Books for Young Readers. But how can HMH get more books out of Miller when there is clearly a demand and too few hours in the day? Here comes the answer, it seems.

Mary Wilcox at HMH has acquired world rights to the first two books in a new graphic novel series written co-written by Kayla Miller and Jeffrey Canino, and drawn by Kristina Luu. This spin-off series, will feature Beth and Chanda, two friends of Click's lead character, in their own stories.

The first book of this Click spin-off series will be published in autumn next year. Elizabeth Bennett at the Transatlantic Agency represented Kayla Miller and Jeffrey Canino, and Britt Siess at Martin Literary & Media Management represented Kristina Luu.

Here's how they solicited the first Click graphic novel…

From The New York Times bestselling author-illustrator Kayla Miller comes a graphic novel about friendship and finding where you "click" in middle school, perfect for fans of Smile and Real Friends. Olive wants to get in on the act . . .

. . . Any act! Olive "clicks" with everyone in the fifth grade—until one day she doesn't. When a school variety show leaves Olive stranded without an act to join, she begins to panic, wondering why all her friends have already formed their own groups . . . without her. With the performance drawing closer by the minute, will Olive be able to find her own place in the show before the curtain comes up? The New York Times bestselling author-illustrator Kayla Miller has woven together a heartfelt and insightful story about navigating friendships, leaning on family, and learning to take the stage in the most important role of all.