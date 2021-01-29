Keanu Reeves to Blade Runner Origins: Thank FOC It's Friday – 29/1/21

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Here's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

How did Crimson Flower #1 do? #2 is up.

Crossover #4 is up with some hidden big crossover star.

Rain Like Hammers #2 is up while #1 get a second printing.

Walking Dead Deluxe #1-#6 all get second printings and 1:25 variants

Blade Runner: Origins #1 is launching from K. Perkins, Fernando Dagnino and an FOC cover from Peach Momoko.

Two Moons #1 is launching from John Arcudi, Valerio Giangiordano and Dave Stewart courtesy of Image Comics.

and courtesy of Image Comics. Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 goes to FOC. I am not sure if we have mentioned this comic book. And it goes all the way up to a 1:1000 variant.

Firefly #25 had a very surprising ending. #26 begins things anew.

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1-5 all get new printings, with #1 getting a 5th.

How Did I Breathed A Body #1 do? #2 is up.

Nuclear Family #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Tony Shasteen is launching from AfterShock Comics

Whatever happens with Peter Parker and Mary Jane happening in Amazing Spider-Man #60. But Marvel isn't even showing the cover.

Black Cat #3 is up while #2 gets a second printing.

Magnificent Ms Marvel hits #18 – and #75 – to wrap things up ahead of the inevitable relaunch before the TV show.

How did Maestro: War And Pax #1 do? #2 is up,

Marvels Voices Legacy #1 is up, with so many variants to help out…

X-Men #18 goes back inside the Vault,

Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch 's The Batman's Grave is getting and FOC for the complete hardcover edition.

and 's The Batman's Grave is getting and FOC for the complete hardcover edition. Arthur Adams has a previously-unreleased card cover for Future State: Batman/Superman #2.

What's on your FOC?

