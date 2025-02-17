Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, keenspot, lunar

Keenspot Got Distribution Through Lunar With This One Weird Trick

Bleeding Cool gets the word that Keenspot Entertainment is the latest comic book publisher to jump from Diamond to Lunar for comic book distribution, in the wake of Diamond declaring bankruptcy and not paying publishers – though not exclusively. But it's at time when most smaller publishers are not getting a response from Lunar, and are looking at the subdistributor clauses from Maximum Indies with suspicion, how did they do it?

Mark Spears of Keenspot's biggest title, Mark Spears' Monsters, confirmed the news on the post-Megacon Industry Of Comics video podcast. He told them, "It looks like we're getting distribution, but we're not limiting anybody. So it's still Diamond until they're gone, Lunar, and it looks like someone else, too." Currently Mark Spears' Monsters #4 is scheduled from Lunar for the first week in April, though this may change. But how did Lunar get a reply when so many other publishers have not? Mark Spears explains;

"It's because Keenspot already has a book over there under an imprint. I don't know if Lunar is even taking on any independents right now. I think they let Massive handle that, they're not going to do it because they don't have the bandwidth to do it. But from the very beginning, the way I heard, that we were going to get hooked up with Lunar was there's an imprint that Keenspot, Execution Posse Holdings."

Ah, so that's what that is. Keenspot have gotten into the Lunar distribution system through the back door of having a linked imprint already there. Execution Posse Holdings is a record company turned comics publisher and we have run their solicits on Bleeding Cool previously when they appear in Lunar catalogues, pointing out that they also appeared in Keenspot's solicits over at Diamond. I presumed that Keenspot was getting Execution Posse Holdings into Diamond Previews. Turns out that Execution Posse Holdings are getting Keenspot into Lunar. Mark Spears clarified a little. "It's an imprint that Keenspot has, but they don't fully own. It's owned by… I think even Sony's a part of it, and some other people, I don't know. But that's how Monsters would get over there. So it ain't like Lunar is going, oh Monsters is a good seller we would like to have it. They know of it but… no."

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #4

(W/A/CA) Mark Spears

From acclaimed artist and writer Mark Spears comes the thrilling fourth installment in this highly sought-after series. Richie, Mikey, and Spaz set out to explore the eerie, long-abandoned Crowley estate, hoping for adventure but instead uncovering a horror far beyond their imaginations. Meanwhile, the local sheriff detains a mysterious drifter, suspecting he may be behind the strange events plaguing the town. As an ancient evil begins to emerge, the stage is set for a pulse-pounding journey that will leave readers breathless. Retail: $5.99 Initial Due Date: 2/24/2025 In-Store Date: 4/2/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!