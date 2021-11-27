Kevin Eastman Up For Turtles/Daredevil Or Turtles/Kamandi Crossover

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird as a parody of Daredevil, incorporating the work of Frank Miller and company on the likes of Daredevil, Ronin and Batman. But specifically, it was the satirical idea regarding what happened after the radioactive chemical canister that blinded but also powered up Matt Murdock, hit the sewers of New York City. As Kevin Eastman mentioned at his San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition spotlight panel yesterday, it was never meant to go any further than that one issue.

But of course, it did, and TMNT became a huge media franchise. And while recently we have seen a few Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossovers with Batman, and TMNT: The Last Ronin get a lot closer to Ronin, there hasn't been such an approach with Daredevil.

At his San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition spotlight panel, with Turtles writer Tom Waltz in attendance, Kevin Eastman stated that he and Tom have a million ideas for a Turtles/Daredevil crossover but that there was no interest from Marvel Comics. Though he did show off an upcoming X Lives/Death Of Wolverine cover…

And Kevin Eastman also stated that he had pitched DC Comics a couple of times for a Kamandi, The Last Boy On Earth/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover. With all of the hybrid human-animal types from the post-apocalyptical wasteland seeming a perfect mix for time-travelling Turtles. But to no avail…

Of course, that's before the inevitable fan outcry for such projects and maybe the likes of certain executives at either Marvel Comics or DC Comics actually deciding that such a project could be a lot of fun. So let's make it a race, folks, who can get their Turtles crossover announced first? Just a press release will do it…