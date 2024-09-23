Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: kevin maguire, spawn

Kevin Maguire Draws Violator In Todd McFarlane December 2024 Solicits

Kevin Maguire comes to Todd McFarlane Productions in December to draw the Violator comic book series with Marc Andreyko.

Kevin Maguire of Justice League International fame, as well as Team Titans, Trinity Angels, Batman Confidential, Doom Patrol, Strikeback, and X-Men Forever, comes to Todd McFarlane Productions to draw the Violator comic book series as part of the Spawn December 2024 solicits through Image Comics. The writer of the series is Marc Andreyko, who previously worked with Maguire on Supergirl, where he said, "Basically, the right artist for any project is Kevin Maguire. He's an absolute genius, an underappreciated genius… He has some of the best grasp of facial expressions and character acting of almost any artist working in the business." Well, he should have a lot of that with the Violator…

SPAWN VIOLATOR #5 (OF 6)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240534

(W) Marc Andreyko (A / CA) Kevin Maguire

The Violator has found himself slumming around Europe. Looking for trouble to make, things to burn, and humans to torment. Art duties in this issue by the incomparable Kevin Maguire!

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #2 CVR A FAILLA

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240451

OCT240452 – DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #2 CVR B SPEARS

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Patric Reynolds (CA) Marco Failla

The journey of the Gunslinger continues, but he is not alone. While his transformation is complete, there are those who are hunting him, looking to steal his power.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #39 CVR A FERNANDEZ

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240479

OCT240480 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #39 CVR B AGUILLO

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Javi Fernandez

When the Gunslinger was pulled to the future, he was dying. To save himself, he took the body of a hitman named Javier. Now he stands face to face with Javier's father, and he is not happy.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

KING SPAWN #41 CVR A LEE

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240496

OCT240497 – KING SPAWN #41 CVR B FAILLA

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Puppeteer Lee

Spawn's war against the remaining forces of Heaven and Hell on Earth comes to a standstill as Bludd reveals his final plan, along with a surprising double-cross!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

KNIGHTS VS SAMURAI #4

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240498

(W) David Dastmalchian (A) Fede Mele (CA) Gianenrico Bonacorsi

The epic battle between Charles and Sanada Musashi begins. Valor vs. Honor. With the lives of their respective armies hanging in the balance.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SPAWN #361 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240526

OCT240527 – SPAWN #361 CVR B TOMASELLI

(W) Rory McConville (A) Brett Booth (CA) Bjorn Barends

Bludd has revealed his true motivations and a new, powerful form that he will use to finally kill Al Simmons.

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SPAWN RAT CITY #9 CVR A SABBATINI

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240528

OCT240529 – SPAWN RAT CITY #9 CVR B

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Ze Carlos (CA) Federico Sabbatini

In the aftermath of the battle with the Deviant, Quinlan's involvement is exposed to the public, and a shocking revelation about the Chairman comes to light.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SPAWN SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #10 CVR A MUNIZ

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240530

OCT240531 – SPAWN SAM AND TWITCH CASE FILES #10 CVR B GLAPION

(W) Jordan Barel (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Jim Muniz

Twitch is still under investigation for the shooting, and things aren't looking good. After some investigating, Sam realizes that there is something "unnatural" to the situation.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SPAWN SCORCHED #37 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240532

OCT240533 – SPAWN SCORCHED #37 CVR B HENRIQUES

(W) John Layman (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Bjorn Barends

The location of Medieval Spawn is finally revealed. Will the team be able to free him, or will a sinister cult be able to regain control of the mighty Hellspawn once again?

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SPAWN ORIGINS HC VOL 15

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240436

(W) David Hine, Todd McFarlane, Brian Holguin (A) Brian Haberlin, Geirrod Van Dyke, Whilce Portacio (CA) Todd McFarlane

Join Spawn and his allies in their eternal struggle between Good and Evil!

Step into the chilling world of "The Monster in the Bubble," and follow police profiler Marc Simmons as he unravels the mystery behind a ghostly killer. Join Sam and Twitch on a journey into an amnesiac vampire's mind, piecing together gruesome murders. Brace yourself for an intense battle as Spawn confronts his own living necroplasmic costume. Witness the horrors of war as a new Hellspawn emerges on a blood-soaked battlefield. Dive deeper into the enigmatic world of Spawn, where secrets are unveiled, and alliances are formed. The endgame continues, as game-changing events reverberate throughout Heaven and Hell. Collects Spawn #177-188.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SPAWN THE DARK AGES COMP COLL TP

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240437

(W) Brian Holguin, Steve Niles (A) Angel Medina, Nat Jones, Liam McCormack-Sharp (CA) Ashley Wood

Spawn: The Dark Ages Complete Collection reprints the journey of Lord Covenant, a 12th century knight killed in a holy crusade far from his homeland, who returns to Earth as a HellSpawn. As a plague of violence and turmoil cover the English countryside, the Dark Knight must choose whether to align himself with the innocent inhabitants of the once-thriving kingdom or with the malevolent forces of evil and corruption.Featuring behind-the-scenes bonus art and cover gallery, this is the first time the series will be collected in trade paperback, oversized format. Collects Spawn: The Dark Ages #1-28.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

