Kevin Smith To Write Daredevil/Green Arrow for Marvel/DC Crossover

Article Summary Kevin Smith teams up with Andy Kubert for a Daredevil/Green Arrow story in the Marvel/DC crossover event.

The main crossover title features Deadpool and Batman, written by Zeb Wells with art from Greg Capullo.

Other backup stories include Captain America/Wonder Woman and Jeff the Land Shark/Krypto team-ups.

Kevin Smith's past runs on Daredevil and Green Arrow make him the perfect choice for this iconic crossover.

Marvel Comics' September 2025 solicits have dropped, leading with their Deadpool/Batman crossover credited to Zeb Wells and Greg Capullo, but Bleeding Cool has already told you that Kevin Smith, Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, Adam Kubert, Terry Dodson and Gurihiru will be part of the creative team. But now we know more. Namely that the other creators will have their own Marvel/DC crossovers as back-up strips to Deadpool/Batman. And they will be;

Captain America/Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson

and Daredevil/Green Arrow by Kevin Smith and Andy Kubert

and Jeff the Land Shark/Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru

Movie writer/director/star Kevin Smith has two notable runs on both Daredevil and Green Arrow. Kelly Thompson co-created Jeff The Land Shark, and both Jeff and Krypto have had significant multi-media boosts of late.

And DC Comics will be publishing Batman/Deadpool by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora, in November. There will be more new Marvel/DC or DC/Marvel one-shots arriving sometime in 2026. Bleeding Cool broke the Marvel/DC story out of ComicsPRO earlier in the year.

MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1

ZEB WELLS & MORE (W)

GREG CAPULLO & MORE (A)

COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

MORE VARIANT COVERS TO BE ANNOUNCED!

DEADPOOL & BATMAN by ZEB WELLS & GREG CAPULLO!

• The crossover you've pined for but never thought possible: DEADPOOL and BATMAN cross swords and batarangs as MARVEL and DC unite for the first time in decades!

• WADE WILSON has been hired for a job in GOTHAM CITY, but will the WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE help him or destroy him?

64 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

© 2025 DC Comics & Marvel Characters, Inc.

"After writing Amazing Spider-Man for 60 issues, I told Marvel I needed a break. Marvel told me I could do that or I could write a comic starring Deadpool and Batman with the best Batman artist of our generation. I no longer needed a break. In Batman we've found someone who has even less time for Deadpool's antics than Wolverine, but a city-wide threat from the Joker makes strange bedfellows (literally, if Deadpool had his way). It's been a blast letting Deadpool loose in Gotham City and watching what happens." – Zeb Wells

"Am I dreaming? This crossover is likely to be the high point of my career…and, I've had a great career. Some of my earliest work (many years ago) was on X-Force, so Deadpool and I go way back. More recently, I spent 10-plus years drawing Batman at DC. The idea that I get to do a crossover event with Deadpool and Batman…If I am dreaming, please don't wake me!" – Greg Capullo

