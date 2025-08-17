Kill The Priest in Bad Idea Comics November 2025 Full Solicits

Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Ordained, robert venditti

Bad Idea Comics' November 2025 solicits see the launch of Ordained #1 by Robert Venditti, Trevor Hairsine and Dave Stewart, to be adapted to film by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad. Who is writing Planet Death which gets its second issue with Robert Venditti and Tomás Giorello, Save Now by Matt Kindt and Tomas Giorello, Cul-De-Sac by Mike Carey and Jonathan Wayshak, Survive from Robert Venditti and Doug Braithwaite and with Habitat #1 by David Lapham and Bill Sienkiewicz. From a priest-turned-Navy SEAL facing the Irish mafia to a lone soldier's desperate mission on an alien planet, and a time-bending sci-fi epic to a vampire-fueled horror chase as well as their rare UV-signed editions…

ORDAINED #1

New York Times best-selling author Robert Venditti joins forces with powerhouse artist Trevor Hairsine and ten-time Eisner Award-winning colorist Dave Stewart (*HELLBOY, STAR WARS*) to deliver a brutal, no-holds-barred action crime comic that will leave you breathless.

Father Royston Craig became a priest late in life but he's determined to make up for lost time. Along with his regular duties at his St. Louis church, he also performs the prayers of the last rites to patients on their deathbeds at the nearby hospital. One day, he's called to give these sacraments to Cormac Byrne, who doctors say won't last the night. Byrne, like many others, has turned to God only at the end; he hasn't been to church in decades. Father Roy is eager to hear his confession, but what starts as petty crime from a lifetime ago quickly becomes a horrifying litany of gangland violence and killings. Cormac Byrne is no ordinary man. He is, in fact, the head of the Irish mafia. God offers forgiveness to all who truly repent, and Father Roy completes his task by absolving Byrne of his mortal sins, leaving the man to die at peace… until the next morning. When Byrne makes a miraculous medical recovery. No longer at death's door, Byrne is quick to return to his old ways. It's business as usual and he's got loose ends to tie up. First things first: KILL THE PRIEST who now knows where all the bodies are buried. But Father Roy's collar wasn't always white, and Byrne is going to learn the hard way that Father Royston Craig was once Chief Petty Officer Royston Craig, a former Navy SEAL who found his faith in the midst of battle. Now Father Roy must face vicious gangsters, corrupt cops, and his own inner demons if he is to survive. And while he will be forced to tap into a violent skill set he thought never to again entertain, the one thing Father Roy will not do… is kill. SOON TO BE A MAJOR MOTION PICTURE STARRING AN A-LIST OSCAR NOMINEE! JOHN WICK'S DEREK KOLSTAD ADAPTING FOR FILM.

*WRITTEN BY ROBERT VENDITTI | ART BY TREVOR HAIRSINE | COLORS BY DAVE STEWART*

*Cover A by Jorge Fornés | Cover B by Charlie Adlard (*THE WALKING DEAD, JUDGE DREDD, BATMAN/SCARFACE*) | Chromium Cover by Arturo Lozzi | Variant Cover (1:20) by Matías Bergara (*AMERICAN VAMPIRE: SECOND CYCLE, CODA, STEP BY BLOODY STEP*) | Variant Cover (1:50) by Ben Templesmith (*30 DAYS OF NIGHT, HELLSPAWN, GOTHAM BY MIDNIGHT*) | Variant Cover (1:100) by Declan Shalvey (*MOON KNIGHT, THUNDERBOLTS, DEADPOOL*) | Metal Cover (1:150) by Alex Maleev (*DAREDEVIL, MOON KNIGHT, IRON MAN*) ($9.99)*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 5 | 48 PGS, FULL COLOR | $5.99 | T+*

SECRETLY SIGNED! HUNT FOR UV SIGNED COPIES BY DEREK KOLSTAD & ROBERT VENDITTI! Bad Idea has worked hand-in-hand with our printer to develop an all-new, highly specialized production process to create this striking, limited edition variant on eye-popping chromium. A guaranteed showstopper that you'll have to pick up from the rack and hold in your hands to truly behold this unprecedented chromium masterpiece in all its glory. ATTENTION RETAILERS! MAJOR SALES INCENTIVES AVAILABLE. SEE CATALOG FOR DETAILS.

PLANET DEATH #2

Blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad — creator and writer of the box office dominating motion picture franchise *JOHN WICK* — and New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti, join forces with artistic visionary Tomás Giorello to up the stakes in the next must-read chapter of the massive, best-selling comic book event. Last man standing! After a brutal barrage of alien gunfire decimates the entire landing force, Corporal Scott stands alone, left to bear witness as the alien horde's towering hover ships skewer any remaining survivors. The human beachhead completely shattered, Scott must use every weapon in his arsenal as he single-handedly battles his way towards the devastating alien weapon he's been tasked to destroy. But the alien army isn't the only threat lurking on Planet Death. Hunted by a savage apex predator, Scott is thrust into a brutal battle for survival. There's no backup. No escape. Just one mission: destroy the weapon or die trying. "Bad Idea has some of the best looking comics on the planet, and now also on Planet Death! A beautiful story of sci-fi violence. More of these comics, please!" -Kaare Andrews, Award-winning Creator of *SPIDER-MAN: REIGN*. "Truly groundbreaking artwork by Tomás. You'll want to speed over it to see what happens and at the same time go slowly, taking a good look at every line on every panel. What a bang for your buck, don't let it slide!" -Eduardo Risso, Eisner Award-winning Artist of *100 BULLETS*.

*WRITTEN BY DEREK KOLSTAD & ROBERT VENDITTI | ART BY TOMÁS GIORELLO | COLORS BY SUNNY GHO*

*Cover A by Tomás Giorello | Wraparound Cover by Ryan Sook (*SUPERMAN: AMERICAN ALIEN, X-FACTOR, SEVEN SOLDIERS*) | Variant Cover (1:20) by Jesse Lonergan (*THE NEW GODS, MAN'S BEST, PLANET PARADISE*) | Interconnecting B&W Virgin Cover (1:50) by Joe Quesada (*BATMAN, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, DAREDEVIL*) | Variant Cover (1:100) by Michael WM. Kaluta (*THE SHADOW, STARSTRUCK, DETECTIVE COMICS*) | Metal Cover (1:125) by Leinil Francis Yu (*SECRET INVASION, SUPERMAN: BIRTHRIGHT, ULTIMATE WOLVERINE VS HULK*) ($9.99)*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 5 | 48 PGS, FULL COLOR | $5.99 | T+*

SECRETLY SIGNED! HUNT FOR UV SIGNED COPIES BY DEREK KOLSTAD & ROBERT VENDITTI!

PLANET DEATH #1 SECOND PRINT

The explosive 64-page first issue of the record-breaking series is presented in a high end, deluxe prestige format! From the minds of blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad — creator and writer of the box office dominating motion picture franchise *JOHN WICK* — and New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (*Superman '78, Green Lantern*), along with artistic visionary Tomás Giorello (*Star Wars, Conan*) comes a groundbreaking new sci-fi epic. Millions of miles from home, hundreds of ships descend into the stormy atmosphere of a hostile frozen world. On board, an army of resolute men and women brace for the coming assault. They are an invasion force, on an impossible mission — destroy the devastating enemy weapon garrisoned below. Corporal Scott and his battalion are in the vanguard but the human forces are no match for their brutal alien adversaries. Scott's battalion is dead within moments. He is its lone survivor. The landing force annihilated, the battle is lost. Against overwhelming odds, Scott dares the unthinkable — cross behind enemy lines, survive the lethal landscape, evade capture by ruthless enemies, resist natural predators, face human deserters and finish the mission singlehandedly. Locked in his suit of full combat battle armor, sustained only by what he can carry, and driven by Earth's wrath, Scott must do by himself what an entire army could not. Destroy the weapon. Return home.

*WRITTEN BY DEREK KOLSTAD & ROBERT VENDITTI | ART AND COVER BY TOMÁS GIORELLO | COLORS BY SUNNY GHO*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 5 | 64 PGS, FULL COLOR | $5.99 | T+*

SAVE NOW #2

New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt and visionary artist Tomás Giorello (*STAR WARS*) tighten the noose in the next action-packed chapter of the heart-wrenching sci-fi event comic of the year. He's running out of time! After years spent rewinding his life in a desperate bid to stop the impending apocalypse, Saver is grizzled, grey, and through playing hero. No matter how far back he jumps, the future always ends in flames. So he gives up trying, hiding out in the past to relive one perfect year with his wife, over and over again. But when he finds out his wife is pregnant, everything changes. Now anchored in time by the birth of his daughter, Saver can only go back so far without erasing her from existence. With his daughter's future at stake, Saver launches one final mission: to take out the three people key to triggering the end of the world—an all-powerful witch, a ruthless dictator, and a kid cyber-prodigy. And this time, he has to get it right. "MATT KINDT, JOINED BY PLANET DEATH ILLUSTRATOR TOMÁS GIORELLO, BRINGS TO COMICS ONE OF THOSE RARE STORIES THAT GOES BEYOND ENTERTAINING AND MOVES YOU."

*WRITTEN BY MATT KINDT | ART BY TOMÁS GIORELLO | COLORS BY DIEGO RODRIGUEZ*

*Cover A by Tomás Giorello | Cover B by Wilfredo Torres (*SUPERMAN '78, MOON KNIGHT, BLACK PANTHER*) | Variant Cover (1:20) by Rod Reis (*DOCTOR STRANGE, NEW MUTANTS, WINTER SOLDIER*) | Variant Cover (1:50) by Jonathan Marks Barravecchia (*BEAR PIRATE VIKING QUEEN, MAN THING, SCARLET WITCH*)*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 19 | 40 PGS, FULL COLOR | $5.99 | T+*

CUL-DE-SAC #4

NO ONE IS SAFE as New York Times bestselling writer, Mike Carey and modern comic phenomenon Jonathan Wayshak bring this year's can't-miss horror event crashing down on Gail and her friends. After a high speed chase gone wrong, the kids are left reeling, and one of them isn't getting back up. But there's no time for tears. The bloodthirsty vampire assassin Jagger is finally within striking distance and she's dying to sink her claws into the survivors. Caught in a desperate fight for their lives, Gail and her friends must unlock the secrets behind their mysterious new powers if they're going to make it out alive. And they better do it fast—because Jagger is just the scouting party. A full-on vampire army is amassing, ready to bear down on the kids fang-first! "A shot of fresh air. I quickly wonderfully became invested." -Chris Bachalo, Critically Acclaimed artist of *SANDMAN*. "A fresh take on vampire lore. So full of detail and texture you'll feel like you need to wash your hands after." -Skottie Young, Eisner Award-Winning Artist of *THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZ*. "Fresh. Unique. Twisty. Original." -Michael Allred, Eisner Winning Artist of *MADMAN*. A milestone in comics history! Introducing the Cursed Mirror Variant. A front and back cover that work together when seen in a mirror to produce an interactive story experience. Behold a stunning new Cul-De-Sac cover by superstar Tony Fleecs…then witness the full narrative experience in front of a mirror when the back cover and front cover are seen together in the mirror. Perfect for selfies (Selfie contest incoming!)

*WRITTEN BY MIKE CAREY | ART AND COLORS BY JONATHAN WAYSHAK*

*Cover A by Jonathan Wayshak | Cursed Mirror Cover by Tony Fleecs (*STRAY DOGS, FERAL, LOCAL MAN*) | Variant Cover (1:20) by Jim Mahfood (*SPIDER-MAN, TANK GIRL, GIRL SCOUTS*)*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 19 | 40 PGS, FULL COLOR | $5.99 | T+*

SURVIVE #3

New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti and powerhouse artist Doug Braithwaite crank up the heat in this non-stop, action thriller that's ready to blow! 617 feet below sea level: captured and left for dead! American operative Trent is bound inside the foundering hulk of the Akula-class submarine turned ticking time bomb. With mere minutes before the hull implodes, Trent must convince Stepan, the vengeful Russian sailor who vowed to bury him, of a deadly truth: the Turgenev isn't freighting oil, but a covert stockpile of nuclear weapons. Now, the two enemies must set aside their personal war and navigate a gauntlet of crushing depths and lethal predators in the world's most hostile environment if they're going to escape to the surface and put a stop to a plan that could trigger global armageddon. "A relentless, high-stakes, action epic in the spirit of Hollywood's greatest blockbusters. Think MAD MAX: FURY ROAD meets TOP GUN: MAVERICK by way of THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER."

*WRITTEN BY ROBERT VENDITTI | ART BY DOUG BRAITHWAITE | COLORS BY DIEGO RODRIGUEZ*

*Cover A by Mike McKone | Cover B by Arturo Lozzi (*GHOST RIDER, IRON FIST: IMMORTAL WEAPONS, BLOODSHOT*) | Variant Cover (1:20) by Adam Pollina (*X-FORCE, X-MEN: RISE OF APOCALYPSE, SECRET WEAPONS*)*

*ON SALE NOVEMBER 19 | 40 PGS, FULL COLOR | $5.99 | T+*

*NOT FINAL ART*

UV SIGNED TREASURE HUNT

This November heralds the release of not one, but TWO blockbuster books: *ORDAINED #1* and *PLANET DEATH #2* – and we're celebrating with a hidden treasure hunt! Blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the box office dominating motion picture franchise *JOHN WICK* — and New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (*Superman '78, Green Lantern*) are heading straight to the printers to secretly sign select copies of *ORDAINED #1* and *PLANET DEATH #2* using specially-designed UV pens. These hidden signatures will only appear when seen with a UV light — and they're being randomly shipped to comic book stores around the world! So grab a UV light and get ready to scour the shelves for these ultra-rare signed comics! Happy Hunting!

