Kimberly's Street Fighter Masters In Udon December 2023 Solicits

"I'm looking for my friend Kimberly…have you seen her?" Kimberly gets her own Street Fighter Masters one-shot from Udon Studios in their December 2023 solicits from Chris Sarracini and Panzer. As well as a couple of Atelier Ryza Visual Collections…

STREET FIGHTER MASTERS: KIMBERLY #1 CVR A GENZOMAN

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

OCT232062

OCT232063 – STREET FIGHTER MASTERS: KIMBERLY #1 CVR B PANZER

OCT232064 – STREET FIGHTER MASTERS: KIMBERLY #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH

OCT232065 – STREET FIGHTER MASTERS: KIMBERLY #1 CVR D 5 COPY INCV LIU

(W) Chris Sarracini (A) Panzer (CA) Genzoman

American graffiti ninja Kimberly Jackson joins the ranks of the World Warriors in her very own one-shot adventure! Kimberly hits the streets to stand up to the dark forces infesting in Metro City, with a little help from Guy and the Bushin-ryu ninja clan! In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

ATELIER RYZA OFFICIAL VISUAL COLLECTION SC

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR239297

(W) Keoi Tecmo (A / CA) Toridamono

With light and shadow woven together, an unforgettable adventure awaits! Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout combines alchemy and combat for a unique JRPG experience.

Atelier Ryza: Official Visual Collection compiles the gorgeous artwork behind this refreshing entry in the Atelier series. Included are key illustrations, character concepts, and weapon & monster designs. Also, no JRPG fan will want to miss an exclusive interview with the game's developers, plus a new short story set in the world of Atelier Ryza. In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

ATELIER RYZA 2 OFFICIAL VISUAL COLLECTION SC

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR239296

(W) Keoi Tecmo (A / CA) Toridamono

The alchemist Ryza and her friends had gone their separate ways, but by chance they have found each other once again. Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy explores new regions from mythical ruins to deep dungeons in an all-new JRPG adventure.

Atelier Ryza 2: Official Visual Collection gathers the wonderful artwork behind this new entry in the Atelier series. Included are key illustrations, character concepts, and weapon & monster designs. Also, no JRPG fan will want to miss exclusive interviews with the game's developers. In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

PERSONA 4 ARENA ULTIMAX GN VOL 03

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

AUG229076

(W) Atlus (A / CA) Rokuro Saito

The action continues for the united casts of PERSONA 3 and PERSONA 4! The Kingpin of Steel rages! The Queen of Executions advances! The Cabbage Cop smirks! While some of his teammates are still missing, Yu confronts Sho and meets the other "Sho Minazuki" living inside Sho's mind. Meanwhile, Tohru Adachi discovers the terrifying reason that he was invited to the P-1 Climax! In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

