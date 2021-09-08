Kindred's Own Sins Past In Amazing Spider-Man #73 (Spoilers)

Everything you knew was a lie! Everything you knew was wrong! Twists, turns, deep dives into Spider-Man history that necessitated a return to Marvel Unlimited! Welcome to Amazing Spider-Man #73!

Amazing Spider-Man writer Nick Spencer has been setting up Kindred as an ultimate foe for Spider-Man, the Harry Osborne who went to hell, and fought his way out as the demon Kindred to take revenge! A pawn of Mephisto while another Harry Osborne replaced him as part of Mephisto's One More Day shenanigans! With the potential that Mephisto's One More Day events could be reversed.

But, as Bleeding Cool told you over the weekend, it's Sins Past that is being reversed instead. Sins Past saw Mary Jane Watson reveal she knew that Gwen Stacy had had children from Norman Osborn.

Children, Gabriel and Sarah Stacey, who were aged too quickly because of the Green Goblin formula-altered DNA in Norman Osborn's system.

And became a reason for Norman Osborn to murder Gwen Stacy as the Green Goblin.

Well now it is revealed that Gabriel and Sarah are not in fact the children of Gwen Stacy, but part of a massive cloning conspiracy set up by an AI version of Harry Osborn.

As for Harry Osborn? He died as The Green Goblin, but never came back to life.

The scene in the morgue where Norman Osborn visits with Mysterio and reveals his death was an illusion?

It turns out that was an illusion from Mysterio as well.

A double-layered illusion, Harry Osborn was still dead. Instead, it was a previously mad version of Harry Osborn who replicated himself electronically, and was able to return as a blight on Peter Parker's life in Spider-Man: Legacy Of Evil.

Trying to extend his legacy to his son, he was blown up as big underground computer complexes tend to be.

Of course, we have the internet as an escape mechanism now.

It was that AI Harry Osborn who was previously responsible for messing in Spider-Man's life working with the Chameleon to create fake versions of Peter Parker's parents.

All part of an extended and elaborate scheme.

So that he could get away with this. Consider it a massive prank. And underlining the scale that AI Harry Osborn will go to.

And now creating version upon version of Gabriel and Sarah Stacy.

But removing completely the story that Norman and Gwen had a thing.

Again, it was all a play of Mysterio's, working for the AI Osborn.

Which may also have explained why in Sins Past, Norman Osborn in Mary Jane's memories looked so much like Tommy Lee Jones.

With AI Harry Osborn creating version after version of Gabriel and Sarah Stacy. And burying them too.

Whether that's both attacking Spider-Man as Gabriel Stacy's Grey Goblin.

Or defending him as Sarah Stacy.

With Gabriel Stacy as American Son now rewritten as another version created by Osborn.

Attacking and then defending the same person simultaneously.

Now both twins have become host bodies for Kindred, the last remains of the one true Harry Osborn. Kindred reveals to Mary Jane that Gabriel and Sarah are nothing more than husks that he is now controlling as part of his ultimate intention to have MJ as well as Peter confront the sins of their own past.

But Mephisto's involvement? It has been revealed that Harry's soul was traded to the demon Mephisto by Norman Osborn father in exchange for prosperity, which may have led to whatever Kindred is.

But will this manage to kick over the coals for One More Day? What of Kindred was real, what was Mysterio, what was Mephisto? One more issue to go…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73 SINW

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210539

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Federico Vicentini (CA) Mark Bagley

We can't tell you a single thing that happens here without spoiling just about every issue that comes out between the time you're reading this and when ASM #73 comes out. Rated T+ In Shops: Sep 08, 2021 SRP: $3.99