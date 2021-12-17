King Conan #1 Preview: It's Good to Be the King

Conan is beginning to rething giving up his throne in this preview of King Conan #1. Well, it was pretty poor timing, given the title of the comic. Check out the preview below.

King Conan #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Jason Aaron (A / CA) Mahmud A. Asrar

CONAN'S LAST STAND AT THE EDGE OF THE WORLD!

Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar return to the saga of CONAN in an all-new adventure that takes the story of the Cimmerian further than has ever been revealed in ANY media to date! As Robert E. Howard posited, when King Conan grows restless on the throne, he sails west, toward land and adventure unknown. Now see the first step of King Conan's fateful journey from Aquilonia, as an old and terrible danger threatens to end the saga of the Cimmerian once and for all!

Don't dare miss the first issue of the adventure of a lifetime!

PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: 12/22/2021

SRP: $4.99