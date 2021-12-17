King Conan #1 Preview: It's Good to Be the King

Conan is beginning to rething giving up his throne in this preview of King Conan #1. Well, it was pretty poor timing, given the title of the comic. Check out the preview below.
King Conan #1
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210828
OCT210829 – KING CONAN #1 (OF 6) SAUVAGE VAR – $4.99
OCT210831 – KING CONAN #1 (OF 6) SAKAI VAR – $4.99
OCT210833 – KING CONAN #1 (OF 6) HANS VAR – $4.99
OCT210834 – KING CONAN #1 (OF 6) MR GARCIN VAR – $4.99
(W) Jason Aaron (A / CA) Mahmud A. Asrar
CONAN'S LAST STAND AT THE EDGE OF THE WORLD!
Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar return to the saga of CONAN in an all-new adventure that takes the story of the Cimmerian further than has ever been revealed in ANY media to date! As Robert E. Howard posited, when King Conan grows restless on the throne, he sails west, toward land and adventure unknown. Now see the first step of King Conan's fateful journey from Aquilonia, as an old and terrible danger threatens to end the saga of the Cimmerian once and for all!
Don't dare miss the first issue of the adventure of a lifetime!
PARENTAL ADVISORY
In Shops: 12/22/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for OCT210828 King Conan #1, by (W) Jason Aaron (A / CA) Mahmud A. Asrar, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for OCT210829 KING CONAN #1 (OF 6) SAUVAGE VAR, by (W) Jason Aaron (A) Mahmud A. Asrar (CA) Marguerite Sauvage, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for OCT210831 KING CONAN #1 (OF 6) SAKAI VAR, by (W) Jason Aaron (A) Mahmud A. Asrar (CA) Stan Sakai, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for OCT210833 KING CONAN #1 (OF 6) HANS VAR, by (W) Jason Aaron (A) Mahmud A. Asrar (CA) Stephanie Hans, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for OCT210834 KING CONAN #1 (OF 6) MR GARCIN VAR, by (W) Jason Aaron (A) Mahmud A. Asrar (CA) Mr. Garcin, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from OCT210828 King Conan #1, by (W) Jason Aaron (A / CA) Mahmud A. Asrar, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from OCT210828 King Conan #1, by (W) Jason Aaron (A / CA) Mahmud A. Asrar, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from OCT210828 King Conan #1, by (W) Jason Aaron (A / CA) Mahmud A. Asrar, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from OCT210828 King Conan #1, by (W) Jason Aaron (A / CA) Mahmud A. Asrar, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from OCT210828 King Conan #1, by (W) Jason Aaron (A / CA) Mahmud A. Asrar, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from OCT210828 King Conan #1, by (W) Jason Aaron (A / CA) Mahmud A. Asrar, in stores Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.