King In Black Closer To Finale – Mephisto, Beta Ray Bill, The Watcher

Yes! King In Black is still going! And because the finale King In Black #5 is delayed, everything else is stretching out a little. And some tiles can't wait and have moved on.

Queen Cat summarised what went down in Black Cat #5 as the time when "the sky turned black, and the world fell apart." Still ongoing for other titles…

King In Black: Ghost Rider sees Johnny Blaze trying to keep things together with Mephisto, Hell, Lilith, and all the other plotlines dropped by the series around this time last year…

While in King In Black: Valkyries #4, they are fighting Knull on a different plane indeed.

And King In Black: Symbiote Spider-Man deals with Knull decades before…

While The Watcher plans for the future by talking to himself.

Beta Ray Bill launches his own title from Daniel Warren Johnson, with an alien God Of Thunder who has been making his own plans for some time as well.

But they mostly seem to revolve around killing black Knull symbiote dragons as well.

Mephisto, in Ghost Rider, is making his own plans too,

"Dispose." Like that was ever going to happen.

Is he setting up The King In Black II? The King Of Hell In Black?

KING IN BLACK GHOST RIDER #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210529

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Will Sliney

THE WAR FOR HELL'S THRONE MEETS THE KING IN BLACK! All Ghost Rider wants is to destroy Mephisto, round up an army of escaped demons, and secure his seat on the throne of hell. Is that so much to ask? But now a dark god from space has shown up to throw the world into chaos, and some of Johnny's old friends have come to ask for his help. It may take everything they've got to stop this madness. Maybe even…the devil himself? Rated T+In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $4.99 KING IN BLACK RETURN OF VALKYRIES #4 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210543

(W) Jason Aaron, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Mattia De Iulis

THE LAST RIDE OF THE VALKYRIES! Brunnhilde. Jane Foster. Dani Moonstar. Hildegarde. And the mysterious stranger who's worn the title longer than any of them. The Valkyries are united, and at last they have a plan – but so does the King in Black. Every soul in existence is at stake – including the Valkyries' own! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $3.99 SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210551

(W) Peter David (A/CA) Greg Land

THE COLLISION COURSE WITH THE KING IN BLACK COMES TO A SPACE-SHATTERING CONCLUSION! The god-king of the symbiotes has made his presence known across space and time – will the assembled heroes of Marvel's yesteryear be enough to stave off his suffocating darkness, or will every corner of the Marvel Universe fall to the KING IN BLACK?! Rated T In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $3.99 BETA RAY BILL #1 (OF 5) KIB

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210555

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A/CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

FROM THE PAGES OF DONNY CATES' THOR AND SPINNING OUT OF THE EVENTS OF KING IN BLACK!

The second-most famous wielder of Mjolnir. The right-hand man to the god of Thunder. And now, a warrior without his best weapon. Beta Ray Bill is tired of playing second fiddle to Thor – and with Bill's famous hammer, Stormbreaker, recently destroyed at the new All-Father's hands, tensions are higher than ever. The Korbinite must strike out in search of a new weapon…and a new destiny. Assuming he can first defeat a Knullified Fin Fang Foom! Writer/artist Daniel Warren Johnson (Extremity, Murder Falcon) and colorist Mike Spicer take Beta Ray Bill on a journey beyond the shadow of a god! Plus: This oversize first issue contains an exclusive conversation between Johnson and Beta Ray Bill's creator, the legendary Walter Simonson! Rated T+In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $4.99 BLACK CAT #4

MARVEL COMICS

JAN210659

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Nina Vakueva (CA) Pepe Larraz

"THE QUEEN CAT" There's another Cat on the scene and she doesn't play nice. Lily Hollister's life has taken some turns. From socialite daughter of the district attorney to fiancée of Harry Osborn to goblinized Menace… The last turn to imitation hero called Queen Cat seems to have stuck. But now that Queen Cat has set her sights on the Black Cat, does Felicia stand a chance? Or will this misguided attempt screw up all of Felicia and Black Fox's plans? Rated T+In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $3.99

