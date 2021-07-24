Kingpin Reveals His Sensitive Side in Daredevil #32 [Preview]

Daredevil #32 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview, Elektra is on the hunt for Bullseye while Kingpin cowers in his bunker. But as we learn when Kingpin finally opens up, it isn't himself he's worried about… it's Typhoid Mary. Awwww! Check out the preview below.
DAREDEVIL #32
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210663
MAY210664 – DAREDEVIL #32 MOMOKO MARVEL ANIME VAR – $3.99
(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne (CA) Marco Checchetto
"LOCKDOWN" STARTS HERE!
• The Angel of Death has come to Hell's Kitchen and New York City. A series of grisly murders tests Elektra's mettle and commitment to her role as the new DAREDEVIL, as the city spirals in a state of near panic.
• Meanwhile, Matt Murdock faces tests and challenges of his own, as the inmates he's serving time alongside aren't the ones in the prison targeting him…
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/28/2021
SRP: $3.99
