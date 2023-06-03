Knight Terrors Begins In This Week's Shazam #2 (Spoilers) The end of Shazam #1 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, left Billy Batson in quite the pickle, losing it in front of the nation's cameras and smartphones.

And the rest of the Batson family, in this week's Shazam #2 seem to agree with his shocked reaction.

There are plenty of suggestions as to what went down with The Captain, as he is now known as. Bleeding Cool wondered if there may be some personality separation between The Captain and Billy Batson, reminiscent of Marvelman and Mike Moran.

It certainly felt a bit like a nightmare. And, two issues in, Shazam will be going on a mini-break for the upcoming Knight Terrors line-wide event, as Knight Terrors: Shazam for two issues. By the same creative team, so it's more a matter of paperwork. But Shazam #2 is the first DC Comics title after the Free Comic Book Day issue, to lead into the event, with Mary Marvel taking the first steps…

Where will she end up? And will she take Billy Batson's current nightmares with her? And is DC Comics going to regret an event that recalls the Tom King Knightmares arc for Batman that saw sales soften? It all begins this week with Shazam #2…

SHAZAM #2 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

Shazam versus S-H-A-Z-A-M! Billy Batson was given the powers of the gods by the Wizard Shazam–but Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury never gave the Wizard their permission. Displeased with how Billy is representing them, the disgruntled gods engage in a six-way fight for sole control of the World's Mightiest Mortal…or, if they get their way, the World's Mightiest Puppet. May the craftiest god win! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 06/06/2023

KNIGHT TERRORS SHAZAM #1 (OF 2) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A) Roger Cruz (CA) Dan Mora

ENTER: TETH-SHAZAM?! Of all Earth's heroes, Billy Batson is the only one in double danger–because he and the Captain are each haunted by their own set of nightmares! And if the World's Mightiest Mortal can't survive his own fears, what chance does the rest of the Shazamily have?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/11/2023

KNIGHT TERRORS SHAZAM #2 (OF 2) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A) Roger Cruz (CA) Dan Mora

MEET THE NIGHTMARE CAPTAIN! Trapped in the Nightmare Realm, Mary Marvel thinks she's discovered her greatest fear–but she is wrong. She won't emerge from her dreamscape the way she entered it…at least not if the Nightmare Captain has anything to say about it!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/8/2023

