Major Shazam And Superman: Jon Kent Spoilers From DC Comics Today Today sees Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent visit the parallel universe of Injustice: Gods Among Us while Shazam takes an unexpected turn.

I forget the comic book creator – was it John Byrne? – who decried an attempt to inject realism into superhero comic books, by saying that Superman would have seized control of the world's armies rather than working as a journalist for the Daily Planet. A number of comic books have played with the idea that the existence of superheroes would create new superpowers, and install them as a ruling class.

Miracleman is the classic, but plenty from Squadron Supreme to Watchmen to Jupiter's Legacy to Kingdom Come have played with that concept. The writer of the latter, Mark Waid, also wrote an entire comic book around the idea that Superman could become the big supervillain of the world.

Irredeemable, drawn by Peter Krause. With the world acquiescing to the demands of the Plutonian.

And a people being addressed as his playthings.

Today sees Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent visit the parallel universe of Injustice: Gods Among Us, the comic book version as created by writer Tom Taylor, writing this comic book as well, of course.

With a Superman, who lost a pregnant Lois Lane at the hands of the Joker, who he then murdered, and decided to put the whole of the Earth in a bottle.

Keeping it safe from itself. and from those who purported to rule it.

Apart from himself, of course.

And in Adventures Of Superman: Jon Kent, set before those final days, with a living Jonathan Kent able to judge this version of his father, how will it go?

Or will he be sent to the cornfield? While Mark Waid, writer of Irredeemable, is also relaunching Shazam! today, drawn by Dan Mora, which seeks to reset the reality of Shazam to something more lighty-brighty. It's all about fighting alongside dinosaurs, rescuing cats from trees, living the good life as both a superhero and as a schoolkid, trying to find the balance.

At least that's what we thought anyway…

Now who would use a word like "peon"? Has Billy Batson been studying the lexicon of Spanish American peasant labour? Or is that someone else having an influence? Either way, Shazam! is suddenly every different comic book…

SHAZAM #1 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

The World's Finest creators present the World's Mightiest Mortal in a dazzling solo series! Dinosaurs from space! The Clubhouse of Eternity! Homicidal worms and talking tigers! Atomic robots, alien worlds, mad scientists, sinister curses, and villains from throughout the DC Universe—welcome to the wild adventures of Billy Batson, whose big red alter ego defends the Earth from its weirdest and wildest threats! Want to stop Lex Luthor and The Joker? Call Superman and Batman! International crises? Page Wonder Woman! But when Garguax, Emperor of the Moon, sets his sights on Gorilla City, that's when you shout Shazam! The fan-favorite team of Mark Waid and Dan Mora (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) brings the magic!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/2/2023

SHAZAM #2 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

Shazam versus S-H-A-Z-A-M! Billy Batson was given the powers of the gods by the Wizard Shazam–but Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury never gave the Wizard their permission. Displeased with how Billy is representing them, the disgruntled gods engage in a six-way fight for sole control of the World's Mightiest Mortal…or, if they get their way, the World's Mightiest Puppet. May the craftiest god win!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/6/2023

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN JON KENT #3 (OF 6) CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Clayton Henry

Jon Kent arrives on an Earth he's never seen…the world of Injustice! While a Kal-El rules this world in seeming peace, why does everyone Jon meets fear the S symbol on his chest? And why is Batman public enemy number one? Jon has to pick a side, and the consequences make either choice a dangerous one!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/02/2023

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN JON KENT #4 (OF 6) CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Clayton Henry

The faces are familiar, but the situation is a nightmare. Jon Kent finds himself on an Earth where his friends and loved ones are at war–a place where his personal heroes fight each other for control of the world. What will he do when he discovers that this world's version of his father, Clark Kent, is on the verge of becoming a dictator?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/6/2023

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN JON KENT #5 (OF 6) CVR A CLAYTON HENRY

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Clayton Henry

The Super Sons are reunited and up against an entire world of Injustice…but in this penultimate issue, will Jon Kent have a hope of returning to his Earth? It's a battle for the soul of Superman and the safe return of the Super Son as the Injustice saga cranks up the heat!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/4/2023