Knights of X #2 Preview: Sinister's Wish

Mister Sinister is less concerned about the fate of the Knights in this preview of Knights of X #2 than he is with getting his hands on some sweet DNA. Yeah, this guy is still somehow on the Quiet Council of Krakoa… but it's still not as corrupt as the United States government. Check out the preview below.

Knights of X #2

by Tini Howard & Bob Quinn, cover by Yanick Paquette

THE QUEST REVEALED! Betsy Braddock has assembled her Knights of X! Their mission: to save Otherworld from Merlyn and his powerful henchmen…by finding the holy grail of mutantkind. But Otherworld is vast, and innumerable armies stand in their way. When Merlyn targets the Crooked Market, a safe haven for mutantkind, the Knights must split up. Will Captain Britain find the grail? Will Gambit lead the others into a deadly trap? Death looms over the Knights – in more ways than one.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 01, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620256000211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620256000221 – KNIGHTS OF X 2 MANHANINI VARIANT – $3.99 US

