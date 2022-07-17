Knights of X #4 Preview: One Man's Death

Yes, Gambit really did die in the previous issue. And yes, it did happen in Otherworld. But in this preview of Knights of X #4, all hope is not yet lost. Check out the preview below.

Knights of X #4

by Tini Howard & Bob Quinn, cover by Yanick Paquette

BRAVE THROUGH THE DARKNESS! With Arthur and his army on their heels, all but one of the Knights of X have made it to Mercator – the province void of light. But all isn't what it seems. Will Betsy and her team be able to overcome the darkness and find the Siege Perilous?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 20, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620256000411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620256000421 – KNIGHTS OF X 4 MASSAFERA VARIANT – $3.99 US

