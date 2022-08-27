Knights of X #5 Preview: Resurrection Time?

It's the final issue of Knights of X, and Gambit may be back from the dead already in this preview of Knights of X #5. Check out the preview below.

Knights of X #5

by Tini Howard & Bob Quinn, cover by Yanick Paquette

THY CUP RUNNETH OVER! Merlyn has finally tipped into full-blown madness: He's sent his Furies on a campaign across the realm to burn everything in sight, and only those who swear fealty to the mad king will be spared. But there is still hope! A bargain between a powerful new ally and the Knights of X may just secure the Siege Perilous and the future of Avalon. Elsewhere, Saturnyne forges an alliance with a former enemy. But trust is a fickle thing. Will these new allegiances bring triumph or ruin for the mutants of Otherworld?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 31, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620256000511

| Rated T+

$3.99

