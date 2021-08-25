Krakoan Tales Of Arakkii Warriors, In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)

Only one central Krakoan X-Men comic out today, Wolverine #, but there's also plenty in Cable Reloaded #1, a note in Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 and something of comparison in Avengers Annual #1. Cable Reloaded #1 sees Cable off the Krakoan plantation and visiting other worlds to steal stuff… for Krakoa. Which means he needs a crack team of Krakoan operatives, he can gate in with prodigious use of teleporting flora. And also the first appearance of a new member of Arakko, Khora Of The Burning Heart.

While Wolverine is also trying to deal with a couple of Arakkii let loose on Earth, including his own X Of Swords counterpart, Solem.

And as well as augmenting the power of her fellow mutants, Khora Of The Burning Heart is also a tactician that Cable learns to value. Odds are she'll be back.

And Cable knows tacticians to compare against.

And the future gives Rocket Raccoon quite the reputation.

Solem has quite the reputation on Arakko as well, as a warrior, a thief, a blagger, and a lover, reminiscent of the late MP Alan Clark.

While Cable talks about the First Krakoan Age. The second? Well, they will have to invite Jonathan Hickman back for that, I guess.

While in Marvel's Voices: Identity, Krakoan cuisine does seem to have some limitations.

We appreciate the dedication to local foodsources, but maybe they should set up a Krakoan gate outside a decent Asian market. If they can stretch across the galaxy, hopping across the planet for sushi shouldn't be too hard. Mind you, depends how friendly the natives are…

Maybe it's best to stay Krakoan, right?

AVENGERS ANNUAL #1 INFD

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210626

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Travel Foreman, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Federico Vicentini

"INFINITE DESTINIES" CONCLUDES!

The last secret of the Infinity Stones and Infinity Stone-Bearers is revealed here. Meet the new character who beats Captain America and Iron Man within an inch of their lives. What saves them? This character's other desires.

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: The conclusion of "Infinite Fury"! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 25, 2021 SRP: $4.99 WOLVERINE #15

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210653

(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Adam Kubert

BLACKMORE'S FIGHT!

WOLVERINE comes face-to-face with Arakkii pirate crime lord SEVYR BLACKMORE! But will their fight lead Logan to the clues he needs to catch SOLEM, or put him right where the manipulative mutant wants him? Parental Advisory In Shops: Aug 25, 2021 SRP: $3.99 CABLE RELOADED #1 ANHL

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210571

(W) Al Ewing (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Stefano Caselli

THE BIG GUN IS BACK!

It's a new era, in a new galaxy, that's under siege from a deadly new threat…but you can still rely on one man. Cable is locked, loaded and landing on the deadliest planet in X-history – to steal the ultimate weapon…and stop the LAST ANNIHILATION! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 25, 2021 SRP: $4.99 MARVELS VOICES IDENTITY #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210613

(W) Gene Luen Yang, More (A) Marcus To, More (CA) Jim Cheung

CELEBRATING THE GREATEST ASIAN SUPER HEROES AND CREATORS FROM ACROSS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

Some of the best Asian super heroes in comics are getting the spotlight in this special action-packed and heartfelt issue! Shang-Chi! Ms. Marvel! Jubilee! Silk! Jimmy Woo! Come celebrate these amazing and legendary heroes from new and established Asian creators that will surely expand "the world outside your window!" Plus: Be prepared for some big and special surprises that can only be told in the Mighty Marvel Manner! Rated T In Shops: Aug 25, 2021 SRP: $5.99