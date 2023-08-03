Posted in: Comics | Tagged: heavy metal, Heavy Metal Magazine, kris longo

Kris Longo Steps Away From Heavy Metal Magazine As Publisher

Kris Longo, formerly of DC Comics and Bonfire Marketing, has stepped down from the Publisher role at Heavy Metal Magazine.

In January this year, Marshall Lees CEO of Heavy Metal Entertainment, wrote "Kris Longo remains as our Chief Sales Officer and now serves as interim Publisher" as the company suffered ructions and the publication of the magazine handed to Whatnot/Massive – something they have now stepped away from.

Interim Publisher no more, it seems. This week Kris Longo wrote on Facebook, "So, the big news… Today marks my last day with Heavy Metal. It was never for one minute an easy gig, and it was not always a joyous one, but I will say with absolute sincerity that it was an honor and a privilege to be a steward of this magazine, which will surely rise up again. It's too vital to the world to be down for long, and in many ways this world may need what Heavy Metal has historically delivered more than ever. The last 3.5 years left a big mark on me, and I'll forever be grateful for the opportunity. I wish the current management team much success and they know they have my enduring support."

"After today I'll be devoting my blood, sweat and tears to my ongoing primary mission – my marketing agency, Modern Fanatic – and putting the finishing touches on my next move within the comics industry. I genuinely cannot wait to share THAT news with all of you.

I won't be commenting any further on any HM-related matters, and questions and gossip will be ignored and deleted. Thanks for your understanding. Finally, thank you, #TeamComics, for all the support over these last (gasp!) 25 years, especially the last 3.5. I'll be back very soon!"

Previously, Kris Longo was Endpaper Entertainmet's chief business development officee, former Manager of Advertising and Custom Publishing at DC Comics, former Vice-President, Advertising Sales & Business Development at Bonfire, founder of Geek Riot Media and Chief Sales Officer for Heavy Metal Magazine.

