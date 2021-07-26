Kurt Busiek's Astro City, And Others, Return To Image Comics

Back in September last year, Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Comics had pulled Kurt Busiek's Astro City from ComiXology digital comic publisher. This was one of a number of similar moves, including DC pulling Brian Bendis' creator-owned books off ComiXology as well, as part of internal machinations at the publisher that filled headlines last year, Well, today, former Astro City publisher Image Comics announced that Astro City and other Kurt Busiek titles will return to ComiXology, with more to come, from Wednesday, the 4th of August.

A bevy of bestselling backlist titles from the legendary, award winning writer Kurt Busiek will be made available digitally from Image Comics this August. The titles will include Astro City with art by Brent Anderson and others, Arrowsmith with art by Carlos Pacheco and Jesus Merino, The Wizard's Tale with art by David Thorn Wenzel, Shockrockets with art by Stuart Immonen and Wade von Grawbadger, and Superstar: As Seen on TV with art by Stuart Immonen and Wade von Grawbadger. "I'm thrilled to be consolidating my creator-owned books at Image," said Busiek. "Readers have been asking us to make these stories available again, so we're glad to have them all together at last, and in great company with the rest of the Image line. This is just the beginning, too—there'll be new material coming as well, but that'll be another announcement for another day."