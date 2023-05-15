Kyle Starks & Jesús Hervás Revive Pet Avengers as Marvel Unleashed Kyle Starks and Jesús Hervás are bringing together Lockjaw, Throg, Redwing, Chewie, Lucky, Bats and debuting D-Dog for Marvel Unleashed.

As seen in the fully leaked Marvel Comics August 2023 solicits and solicitations, that just ran on Bleeding Cool, Kyle Starks and Jesús Hervás are bringing together Lockjaw, Throg the Frog of Thunder, Redwing the Falcon, Chewie the Flerken, Lucky the Pizza Dog, Bats the Ghost Dog, and debuting D-Dog, but no longer Marvel's Pet Avengers. They are now Marvel Unleashed…

MARVEL UNLEASHED #1 (OF 4)

KYLE STARKS (W) • JESÚS HERVÁS (A) • COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN VARIANT COVER BY

BERNARD CHANG

VARIANT COVER BY BERNARD CHANG • VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

LOCKJAW VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • REDWING VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

KRAVEN UNLEASHES THE BEASTS!

When Kraven abducts Lockjaw at the same time a local scientist mixed up with A.I.M. goes missing, it's up to Throg the Frog of Thunder,

Redwing the Falcon, Chewie the Cat Flerken, Lucky the Pizza Dog, Bats the Ghost Dog and their scrappy new ally D-Dog to save the day.

But there's more to this case than meets the eye, and something infernal lurks in the shadows. Can feathers, fangs and claws stand against

one of the deadliest foes in the Marvel Universe?

Lockjaw and the Pet Avengers debuted in 2008 in a series by Chris Eliopoulos with art by Ig Guara, who followed it up with Lockjaw and the Pet Avengers Unleashed in 2010, followed by a third series Avengers vs. the Pet Avengers in 2010, a guest appearance in the Power Pack series Thor and the Warriors Four. They also appeared with Rocket Raccoon and Cosmo of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Guardians Team-Up in 2015. Donny Cates, Pasqual Ferry and Robert Quinn also made them 616 canon in Thor #18 in 2021, which may have given these Pet Avengers a little more of a focus… and now they are to be unleashed…