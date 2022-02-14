Kylun Returns In Marvel's X-Men May 2022 Solicitations

Okay, so Marvel wants to talk about the upcoming X-Men comic books for May in terms of "Judgment Day Approaches and a Major New Player Emerges As Destiny Of X Continues To Reshape Mutantkind". By that major new player, they don't mean Kylun. But they should. Oh, and the Books Of Destiny is getting a sequel.

Kylun was the mutant kid who appeared in the first series of Excalibur #2 from Chris Claremont and Alan Davis, transported to another world by Widget, giving Widget the "oh gosh, oh golly, oh wow" catchphrase, and then completely forgotten about until Alan Davis took over writing the book.

He revealed that Colin had been transported to a warrior dimension, where his mutant power and appearance exhibited, and became a character from a Princess Of Mars style reality, called Kylun. He eventually returned to his home dimension and joined Excalibur. And now he's back… in Marvel's X-Men May 2022 solicitations. First On Sale 5/4

X-MEN #11

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

The main team of Krakoan X-Men won't be safe from the effects of Judgment Day either! Creative powerhouses Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz continue their hit run in X-Men #11. The women of the X-Men are heading for the hottest action in the galaxy…Gameworld! But if it's true that the house always wins, our X-Ladies might be in over their heads…

X-FORCE #28

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by ROBERT GILL

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 5/18

And over in Percy and Robert Gill's X-FORCE #28, Cerebrax stalks the island of Krakoa, and no one is safe! Its hunger for minds is insatiable…but what happens when it absorbs the minds — and powers — of the most powerful mutants?! X-Force will have to STEP. IT. UP. – and Kid Omega leads the way!

KNIGHTS OF X #2

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by BOB QUINN

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

THE QUEST IS REVEALED in Tini Howard and Bob Quinn's KNIGHTS OF X #2! Betsy Braddock has assembled her Knights! Their mission: to save Otherworld from Merlyn and his powerful henchmen…by finding the holy grail of mutantkind. But Otherworld is vast, and innumerable armies stand in their way. When Merlyn targets the Crooked Market, a safe haven for mutantkind, the Knights must split up. Will Captain Britain find the grail? Will Gambit lead the others into a deadly trap? Death looms over the Knights — in more ways than one.

WOLVERINE #21

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 5/25

Wolverine masters Benjamin Percy and Adam Kubert take Logan deeper and deeper into DANGER in WOLVERINE #21! Outnumbered and surrounded, Wolverine unleashes his berserker rage, and Deadpool embraces his deadly fighting skills in a last ditch effort to save mutant lives. But what's with all the Robot X-Men, and what do they have to do with the X-Desk?

IMMORTAL X-MEN #3

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MARK BROOKS

JUDGMENT DAY IS COMING! Tying together current story threads in AVENGERS, X-MEN, and ETERNALS, writer Kieron Gillen and artist Valerio Schiti bring you the next Marvel Comics epic this summer. See the first seeds planted for this upcoming saga in issues of Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck's IMMORTAL X-MEN! May's IMMORTAL X-MEN #3 will dive into one of the most fascinating objects in the X-Men mythos: Destiny's diaries! Over one hundred years ago, Irene Adler wrote twelve books. A sequel is long overdue.

LEGION OF X #2

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Meet Mother Righteous in Si Spurrier and Jan Bazaldua's LEGION OF X #2! Legion is offered an unholy deal by this major new character, the self-proclaimed wheeler-dealer of the astral plane. But is the price worth the prize for a young man stuck in his father's shadow? Meanwhile, the Skinjacker grows bold. Not content with stealing identities of other mutants, he turns his powers on the Legion of X… And while newly arrived Arakki badass Weaponless Zsen has a beastly clash with a dangerous X-Man, her chaperone Nightcrawler is otherwise engaged – giving a massage…?

MARAUDERS #3

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by ELEONORA CARLINI

Cover by KAEL NGU

Launched in last month's hit MARAUDERS ANNUAL #1, Steve Orlando continues his new run alongside artist Eleonora Carlini in MARAUDERS #3. Panic in Shi'ar space! The Marauders are prisoners of the Kin Crimson, a secret society stretching back billions of years, who outrank even the Shi'ar Majestrix…or so they think. But Captain Pryde and the Marauders aren't giving up, not with the Shi'ar holding the last survivors of mutantkind's first generation hostage. With the weight of history looming like a nuclear threat, can Kate Pryde convince Xandra to side with mutantkind against her kingdom?

NEW MUTANTS #26

Written by VITA AYALA

Art by ROD REIS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Vita Ayala and Rod Reis's acclaimed run heats up in NEW MUTANTS #26. While the queen is away, demons will play! A new queen has taken the throne of Limbo — Madelyne Pryor, A.K.A. the Goblin Queen! Meanwhile, separated from Limbo, Magik faces an enemy she thought she had banished long ago…

X-MEN RED #3

Written by AL EWING

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

And expect planet-size power grabs and enormous omega-level feats in Al Ewing and Stefano Caselli's X-MEN RED #3. Tarn the Uncaring waged war and torture on Arakko for centuries. He's the most hated being on Mars…and he sits on their ruling council. Abigail Brand has a plan to remedy that — and reap the rewards. So does Roberto Da Costa. But only one of them can win…and Tarn's going to make at least one mutant pay the price for it!