Lady Deadpool Movie Tease Triggers Merc With A Mouth #7 eBay Sales

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld posted "WHO DIS????" with a screencap of what appears to be a Lady Deadpool from Deadpool And Wolverine

That Lady Deadpool might appear in Deadpool And Wolverine has been a common rumour, including that she may be played by Taylor Swift. Well, up till now, there had been no actual evidence for this. Until the new trailer dropped. Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld posted to X, "WHO DIS????" with a screencap of what appears to be a female-presenting Deadpool – or at least her legs – from the new Deadpool And Wolverine trailer.

As a result, someone decided to buy Deadpool: Merc With A Mouth #7, the first appearance of Lady Deadpool, for over $108 today. Last month, copies were selling for half that. The cover featured Deadpool and his dimensional counterpart, Lady Deadpool, in the fashion of the poster for Trainspotting by Arthur Suydam.

In the comic books, created by Victor Gischler and Rob Liefeld, Wanda Wilson from Earth-3010 is her Earth's version of Deadpool. and first appeared in 2010 in Deadpool: Merc With A Mouth #7, in every issue of the subsequent Deadpool Corps and was meant to have died in self-sacrifice in Deadpool Kills Deadpool #3. Fighting against loyalists in the United States after fascists in the federal government started to impose their will on the people, and states seceded from the US, Lady Deadpool found herself up against General America. Wanda Wilson became a one-woman resistance. She eventually joins the Deadpool Corps made up of parallel universe Deadpool and dies at the hands of a Deadpool Galactus called Galactipool to buy the resistance time. What her role will be in Deadpool And Wolverine, and if it will send back issue prices rocketing ever higher, we are yet to see. But expect a Lady Deadpool comic from Marvel late this year if usual behaviour is anything to go by.

I would also suggest people look out for the second printing with a much smaller print run and this Rob Liefeld cover…

