Lars Ulrich & Pete Wentz on Vault Comics' New Music Line, Headshell

Vault Comics has joined Heavy Metal, Z2 Comics and Opus in a move to publishing comic books based on musical acts. Headshell will be their new line of graphic novels from Metallica, Def Leppard, The Beach Boys, Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz, Redman, and more. —Songwriter, producer, and veteran music executive and publisher Richard Rudolph will guide strategy and artist relations for Headshell.

Great musicians are storytellers. But some stories need to be told on the page. Headshell works with iconic recording artists to create unique graphic novels that resonate with artists and audiences. Headshell graphic novels present original stories inspired by artists' careers and music, giving fans an all new way to connect with the artists and music they love. Together, Headshell artists have sold many hundreds of millions of albums, generated billions of streams and views, and have hundreds of millions of followers across social media platforms.

Metallica co-founder Lars Ulrich said, "The team at Vault are pushing boundaries and are bold storytellers. We are excited to partner with them."

Brian Monaco, Sony Music Publishing President, Global Chief Marketing Officer said, "We're honored to partner with Def Leppard and Vault Comics to help bring Headshell's Hysteria to life. There are many exciting opportunities for songwriters across the graphic novel space and I look forward to working with Vault to further amplify the stories of SMP songwriters."

Headshell will launch with Dying Inside from Pete Wentz, Hannah Klein, and Lisa Sterle. Fall Out Boy co-founder Pete Wentz said, "Creating a new graphic novel with Vault and one of my favorite writers, Hannah Klein, has been an insane experience–in the best possible way. Between her perspective, honesty, and super dark sense of humor and Vault's creative support throughout the entire process, I'm excited to share it with the world soon." Klein is best known for her work on the short form Snapchat series, Everything Is Fine. Artist Lisa Sterle has worked with Vault on Submerged and Witchblood.

"We have one overriding goal at Vault: to bring readers the very best comics and graphic novels. We're thrilled to bring that experience creating amazing, award-winning stories to Headshell in partnership with some of the biggest names in music," said Vault CEO, Damian Wassel. "I can't wait to share the Headshell line of books with the world."

In the fashion of Z2 Comics, Headshell books will be available in standard, deluxe, and collectors editions, including special one-of-one rarities. Each graphic novel will debut first for the direct sale of comic book stores, and will subsequently have a mass market release through Vault's distribution partners, including bookstore distributor Simon & Schuster.