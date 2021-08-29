Last Annihilation Wiccan and Hulkling #1 Preview: Mutants in Space

As the Last Annihilation super-mega-crossover event rocks Marvel's cosmic universe to its foundations surely leaving nothing the same again, the mutants of SWORD lend assistance to the titular Wiccan and Hulkling. But will it be enough to ensure someone doesn't ruin the title of this super-mega-crossover event two years from now when they release The Last Annihilation 2: This Time It Really Is the Last One We Promise? That remains to be seen. Check out the preview of Last Annihilation Wiccan and Hulkling #1 below.

LAST ANNIHILATION WICCAN AND HULKLING #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Anthony Oliveira (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Luciano Vecchio

WORLDS APART, BUT NEVER ALONE!

The Last Annihilation has hit the Kree/Skrull Alliance. Wiccan and Hulkling must split up to simultaneously defend two planets against the Mindless Army! But will the individual newlyweds be enough to fight off the forces of Dormammu? Or will they become the next casualties in this senseless war? Rated T+

In Shops: 9/1/2021

SRP: $4.99