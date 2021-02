Last Ronin, High Republic, Friend Of The Devil Top Advance Reorders

Advance reorders time! Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

The second print of TMNT: The Last Ronin #2 and the fourth printing of Star Wars: The High Republic #1 topping advance reorders is no surprise. But the new Reckless graphic novel Friend Of The Devil from Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips as the highest-placed new title on the Advance Reorders list for this week is a welcome one.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 4TH PTG ANINDITO VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS FRIEND OF THE DEVIL HC A RECKLESS BOOK (MR) $24.99 IMAGE COMICS INVINCIBLE #1 AMAZON PRIME VIDEO EDITION $3.99 IMAGE COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 KIRBY CVR NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #1 CVR A HARREN & STEWART (MR) $7.99 IMAGE COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA REMENDER OMNIBUS HC IMMONEN DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #1 CVR D 5 COPY INCV MOORE RAW (MR $7.99 IMAGE COMICS MANIAC OF NEW YORK #1 2ND PTG $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS RADIANT BLACK #2 CVR A COSTA $3.99 IMAGE COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA REMENDER OMNIBUS HC ROMITA JR CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS FANTASTIC FOUR OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 LADRONN DM VAR NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK SPIDER-MAN #1 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-WOMAN #10 BARTEL SPIDER-WOMAN WOMENS HISTORY MONTH VA $3.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #13 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV HARREN RAW ( $7.99 IMAGE COMICS KING IN BLACK SPIDER-MAN #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN MARVEL #27 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS RADIANT BLACK #2 CVR B GRECO $3.99 IMAGE COMICS BEQUEST #1 FREDDIE WILLIAMS II $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS IRON MAN #7 BARTEL HELLCAT WOMENS HISTORY MONTH VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS BLACK KNIGHT CURSE EBONY BLADE #1 (OF 5) MOMOKO VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE #1 BROOKS VAR $6.99 MARVEL COMICS ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #1 CVR B MOORE (MR) $7.99 IMAGE COMICS LOCKE & KEY KEYHOUSE COMPENDIUM HC (RES) (C: 0-1-2) $125.00 IDW PUBLISHING

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 ROMITA JR DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA BY ED BRUBAKER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 RAMOS CVR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS MY HERO ACADEMIA GN VOL 01 (C: 1-0-1) $9.99 VIZ LLC NAMOR SUB-MARINER BY BYRNE AND JAE LEE OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 3RD PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X TP $44.99 MARVEL COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 SILVA CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS JIM LEES X-MEN ARTIST ED HC (NET) (C: 0-1-1) $90.00 IDW PUBLISHING NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 SIENKIEWICZ COVER $125.00 MARVEL COMICS EARTH X TRILOGY OMNIBUS ALPHA HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN BY JOHN BYRNE OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #1 (C: 1-0-0) $3.99 IDW PUBLISHING GODZILLA COMP RULERS OF EARTH TP VOL 02 (C: 1-1-2) $29.99 IDW PUBLISHING SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X HC $60.00 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING PUNISHER BY GARTH ENNIS OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS SCARLET WITCH BY JAMES ROBINSON COMPLETE COLLECTION TP $34.99 MARVEL COMICS NO LONGER HUMAN HC JUNJI ITO (MR) (C: 1-0-1) $34.99 VIZ LLC RECKLESS HC (MR) $24.99 IMAGE COMICS ETERNALS COMPLETE SAGA OMNIBUS HC ROSS CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS BEASTARS GN VOL 07 (C: 1-1-2) $12.99 VIZ LLC