LATE: DC Comics from Action Comics To American Vampire

DC Comics has a few late titles coming. Some that originally were meant to have been published by now…

Action Comics Annual 2021 was solicited to be published last week, the 29th of June. We now have a new date for it, next week on the 13th of July.

American Vampire #10 was planned for the 13th of July, but has now been knocked back to the 3rd of August.

The Superman & Lois Lane: The 25th Wedding Anniversary Deluxe Edition planned for the 14th of September has now been pushed into the 21st of October.

And the Wonder Woman: 80 Years of the Amazon Warrior Deluxe Edition planned for the 14th of September is now out on the 28th of September.

ACTION COMICS 2021 ANNUAL #1 CVR A SCOTT GODLEWSKI

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Siya Oum (CA) Scott Godlewski

The return of Future State's House of El! It's time to head back to tomorrow, as Superman's descendants face a threat from today. This special tale connects to "Warworld Rising" as the actions of Clark Kent in the present reverberate, leaving long-lasting changes…and a deadly threat for the House of El to reckon with. Can Brandon Kent, the Superman of his era, stop the danger from hurting the next generation? Also, for those wanting to know more about Brandon's relationshop with Theand'r, the Tamaranean queen, prepare yourself for a little romance as well.

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 7/13/2021

AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #10 (OF 10) CVR A RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

The sequel to the Eisner Award-winning American Vampire reaches its definitive conclusion! July 4, 1976. Exactly 51 years ago to the day, Skinner Sweet pulled Pearl Jones from certain death and committed her to eternal life as an American Vampire. Now, on America's bicentennial—after a half-century of fighting for and against one another—the two foils are united in a common cause, locked in an earthshaking showdown against the Beast for the fate of humankind. Parting words and lasting actions untangle the tense history between the surviving members of the VMS—and Skinner Sweet will either reclaim his coveted immortality or sacrifice his life in the final battle to secure a better future for his companions! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/3/2021

SUPERMAN & LOIS LANE THE 25TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION HC

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) John Byrne

The marriage of Clark Kent and Lois Lane was a special event nearly 60 years in the making! Now, a quarter century later, we look back and celebrate that historic moment in Superman & Lois Lane: The 25th Wedding Anniversary Deluxe Edition! This beautiful hardcover collects the landmark Superman: The Wedding Album, along with other relationship highlights, including the lead-up to the altar (Superman #118) and the honeymoon (Adventures of Superman #541, Action Comics #728, Superman: The Man of Steel #63), with new extras!Retail: $34.99

WONDER WOMAN 80 YEARS OF THE AMAZON WARRIOR THE DELUXE EDITION HC

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jim Lee

For 80 years Wonder Woman has stood as a symbol of truth, justice, and equality to people everywhere! Follow along in this incredible collection as the Amazon Warrior fights for justice—starting from the first appearance of Wonder Woman through some of her most incredible battles against foes like the Cheetah and Ares. This anniversary hardcover collects stories from All-Star Comics #8, Sensation Comics, #1, Comic Cavalcade #11, Wonder Woman (vol. 1) #5, #78, #98, #124, #162, #203, and #206, Wonder Woman (vol. 2) #6, #57, #73, and #170, Wonder Woman (vol. 3) #1, #13, #600, Wonder Woman (New 52) #13, Wonder Woman #750, and DC Comics Presents #41, along with new historical essays and a new cover by Jim Lee. Retail:$29.99 In-Store Date: 9/14/2021