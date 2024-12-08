Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: wolverine, x-23

Laura Kinney: Wolverine #1 Preview: Snikt First, Ask Questions Later

Laura Kinney: Wolverine #1 hits stores this week, as the former X-23 takes her claws global to defend mutants from exploitation. Will Laura's holiday travel plans involve more than just airport security?

THE ULTIMATE MUTANT DEFENSE! WOLVERINE takes the fight to those who stand as enemies of mutantkind! LAURA KINNEY was bred to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She's long left that life behind, but as she encounters mutants being forced to use their powers against their will, WOLVERINE takes it upon herself to right these wrongs – no matter who stands in her way! Dynamic scripter Erica Schultz (HALLOWS' EVE, X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS) and rising-star artist Giada Belviso (BLOOD HUNTERS, MS. MARVEL ANNUAL) bring Wolverine on her first mission abroad in the From the Ashes era, as Laura takes the fight to mutant oppressors wherever they may hide!

Laura Kinney: Wolverine #1

by Erica Schultz & Giada Belviso, cover by Elena Casagrande

THE ULTIMATE MUTANT DEFENSE! WOLVERINE takes the fight to those who stand as enemies of mutantkind! LAURA KINNEY was bred to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She's long left that life behind, but as she encounters mutants being forced to use their powers against their will, WOLVERINE takes it upon herself to right these wrongs – no matter who stands in her way! Dynamic scripter Erica Schultz (HALLOWS' EVE, X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS) and rising-star artist Giada Belviso (BLOOD HUNTERS, MS. MARVEL ANNUAL) bring Wolverine on her first mission abroad in the From the Ashes era, as Laura takes the fight to mutant oppressors wherever they may hide!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.14"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Dec 11, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960621032900111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621032900116 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #1 KAEL NGU VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621032900117 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #1 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621032900121 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #1 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621032900131 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #1 LEIRIX FOIL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621032900141 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #1 LOGO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621032900151 – LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #1 JAY ANACLETO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

