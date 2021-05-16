Lawrence Lindell Sells Middle-Grade Graphic Novel, Buckle Up

Lawrence Lindell's new middle-grade graphic novel Buckle Up has been picked up by Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic. The story follows Lonnie as he deals with his parents' divorce and has tough conversations with his father who drives him to and from school.

Buckle Up will be published in 2024 and Lawrence Lindell represented himself rather than using an agent. Which, as this tag will indicate, is coming a less than usual practice these days. Random House tweeted out the news, saying "New book alert! We are so excited to be bringing Lawrence Lindell's beautiful story BUCKLE UP to readers– a story that will absolutely break your heart in the best way. Congrats Lawrence and welcome to the RH Graphic family! Get a first look at character art here!"

Lawrence Lindell is a cartoonist, speaker, and musician, who lives in the Bay Area, of California, engaged to fellow cartoonist Breena Nuñez. He writes autobiographical comics including From Truth With Truth, Couldn't Afford Therapy, So I Made This and From Black Boy With Love. His work covers mental health issues, blackness, and queerness.

Random House Graphic (RHG) is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. A new imprint from Random House Children's Books, they state that they have "a mission to put a graphic novel on the bookshelf of every child and YA reader" and that "At RH Graphic, we are committed to championing the creativity and diversity of our authors by developing high-quality, unforgettable books."

Gina Gagliano is the Publishing Director of Random House Graphic. Whitney Leopard is Random House Graphic's Senior Editor.