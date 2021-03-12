LEAK: DC Comics To Creators "We Have Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) Plans"

There has been a lot of fuss in the media recently about the possibilities of artists creating digital artwork, the ownership of which would be determined by blockchain-related non-fungible tokens of NFTs which discern the ownership of digital art in the same fashion as they do BitCoins and the like. With some people becoming instant multi-millionaires. Including former DC artist José Delbo who sold a number of fairly sketchy Wonder Woman images for almost $2 million. I wondered at the time if Warner Bros/DC Comics had got a stake in that. It appears not.

This morning, Bleeding Cool had leaked a number of copies of the letter that was sent to DC Comics creative talent, regarding digital art, non-fungible tokens and DC Comics blockchain artwork plans going forward. Written by Jay Kogan, Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs, it reads:

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are becoming the newest fan collectibles and have generated significant press and buzz in the digital space. DC is exploring opportunities to enter the market for the distribution and sale of original DC digital art with NFTs including both new art created specifically for the NFT market, as well as original digital art rendered for DC's comic book publications. As DC examines the complexities of the NFT marketplace, and we work on a reasonable and fair solution for all parties involved, including fans and collectors, please note that the offering for sale of any digital images featuring DC's intellectual property with or without NFTs, whether rendered for DC's publications or rendered outside the scope of one's contractual engagement with DC, is not permitted. If you are approached by anyone interested in including any of your DC art in an NFT program, please let Lawrence Ganem, DC's VP, Talent Services know. We expect the participation of DC's freelance talent will be an integral component of the NFT program that DC puts into place. We'll share further information as it becomes available, and we appreciate your cooperation and partnership.

To paraphrase, DC Comics and Warners have our own plans, don't you start selling NFTs for artwork with our characters or we'll come for you.

A number of artists have also banded together to create Marvel NFT-related artworks, and it looked as if that had some official sign-off, in the fashion that a number of artists sell prints of their own work at comic convention, approved of by Marvel. Portion.io said they had signed Dan Panosian, Matteo Scalera, Dave Johnson, Andy Kubert, Adam Kubert, and Eric Canete, and an Andy Kubert Spider-Man NFT had sold for $25,000 on the Etherium blockchain. Seen as a lot then, it's probably a bargain now…