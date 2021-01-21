Leaked Black Cat #3 Page Reveals Infinite Destinies for Marvel Comics

It's Black Cat time. Infinite Destinies was a planned Marvel Comics crossover for the last summer that never happened, because of the shutdown. It would have been made up of eight annuals, continuing a story between them, from one spotlighted character to another, and teaming established Marvel characters with more recently created characters. And it would also have brought back the Infinity Stones. Here's a list of what was planned:

Iron Man Annual #1 with Quantum, by Jed MacKay and Ibraim Roberson

and Captain America Annual #1 with Overtime, by Gerry Duggan and Marco Castiello

and Thor Annual #1 with Spirit of Corruption

Black Cat Annual #2 with White Fox

Avengers Annual #1 with CLASSIFIED

Miles Morales: Spider-Man Annual #1 with Amulet

Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1 with Prince of Power

Amazing Spider-Man Annual #2 with Star

Each would have also contained a back-up story, Super-Spy vs. Super-Spy, with Nick Fury and Phil Coulson. Now, the lead writer of the Infinite Destinies crossover was Jed MacKay, who is also writing the ongoing Black Cat comic book,

Now it seems that what was planned for Infinite Destinies may be emerging elsewhere. Bleeding Cool found this page posted online, which was then deleted and we have agreed not to say where we found it.

That's the Felicia with the Infinity Gauntlet and is a scene from February's Black Cat #3. In the Black Cat ongoing series, Felicia is continuing to steal major objects from the biggest names in the Marvel Universe.

BLACK CAT #3 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200516

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Pepe Larraz

• Stealing from a space god has made Felicia Hardy pull out a whole new bag of tricks…

• And some of these tricks? Their effects may last far beyond the invasion of the King in Black. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

Now in the April 2021 Marvel Comics solicitations, we learn;

BLACK CAT #5

JED MACKAY (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

THE CAT'S OUT OF THE BAG! The Black Fox has sent Felicia and her crew to steal all kinds of items from all the ends of the Marvel U. But why? You'll only find that plan here as there is zero chance you've guessed it already. 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Challenge accepted. Because I also get the feeling that this will tie in with the previously released Donny Cates/Nic Klein spread of the Infinity Hammer?

Could Black Cat and Infinite Destinies be pieces of a much bigger puzzle? Yes. Remember that spoiler cover image from Star #5 with an Infinity Stone?

That's another piece. As is Nina Vakueva's foreshadowed page from Black Cat #1.

That's Star coming down the stairs. And one of Black Cat's wrists has Infinity Stone-colour themed jewellery. Why not help me find more pieces?