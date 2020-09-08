Marvel Comics Foreshadows the Future of Star and Black Cat.

Marvel Comics solicited a couple of comic books for May 2020 with what they called "Foreshadowing" variant covers. Gioving a tease of what was to come. One was Star #5, the other was Valkyrie #11. Now, the latter was cancelled before it could be published. But Star #5 is finally published this week. And this is the Foreshadow variant cover in question, drawn by Kris Anka.

Which appears to show Felicia Hardy, the Black Cat, having stolen a certain gem – sorry, I mean, stone – with a certain Star trapped inside it. We know that Felica Hardy is to return, possibly in December, for a King In Black storyline. Might cosmic powered beings trapped against their will play out in any way in a story about Knull? Or is this for something completely different?

And yes, Valkyrie: Jane Foster was cancelled with #10 so we never got to see the planned Foreshadow variant cover for Valkyrie: Jane Foster #11. But here's a little foreshadowing of our own. Thor: Love And Thunder will be released at some point. And odds are that Marvel will want some new Jane Foster content to be running alongside it. Might we see a return of the title or the character in a prominent role at some point soon? Keep watching the solicitations.

STAR #5 (OF 5) ANKA FORESHADOW VAR

MARVEL COMICS

MAR201049

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Javier Pina, Filipe Andrade (CA) Kris Anka

THE BLACK ORDER MAKES THEIR MOVE!

The former generals of Thanos have come for the reality stone. But thanks to everything Star has been through, she's learned a lot about the power bonded to her. The Black Order expects to find a novice but instead will find a dragon. And no matter who wins this fight, one thing is for sure: The Marvel Universe is about to be a much more dangerous place…for everyone. Rated T+In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99