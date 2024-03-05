Posted in: Comics, Comixology, Current News | Tagged: comixology originals, Lee Loughridge, mark chater, Midstate, will dennis

Lee Loughridge, Writer And Colourist On New Comic Book, Midstate

As of next week, Lee Loughridge debuts as a comic book writer for a new Comixology Originals series Mindstate drawn by Mack Chater,

Lee Loughridge is best known as a comic book colourist, and currently joining the continuity between One Hand and Six Fingers at Image Comics. But as of next week, he debuts as a comic book writer for a new Comixology Originals series Mindstate drawn by Mack Chater and colours by, well, Lee Loughridge, lettering and design by Rob Tweedie and edited by Will Dennis. A psychological crime thriller starring a disgraced clairvoyant, launching on the 12th of March from Amazon's Comixology Originals exclusive digital content line. This may be the only comic on the stands, virtual or physical, that is written and coloured by one creator, which another creator draws the book.

"The idea for Mindstatecame from a dream I had," says Loughridge. "It was of a man talking with a corpse. When I asked who he was talking to, he said, "The Devil." I woke up, wrote it down and got to work."

"In Mindstate Paul Rinaldi sees things. When he sleeps, he has what are known as lucid dreams. However, after being falsely accused of fraudulent behavior, he lost his psychic practice and became the laughingstock of the small town of Ft. Arlington, VA. The fact is, Rinaldi is wildly gifted, only furthering his frustrations as a middle-aged, self-proclaimed clairvoyant. But a string of missing persons cases, coupled with terrifying visions, gives Rinaldi new purpose. In an effort to rebuild his reputation, Rinaldi teams up with the town's rookie detective, Abigail Dahlin, who is busy chasing down her own leads, in an attempt to solve the cases using his psychic abilities. When the arrival of a highly esteemed paraplegic doctor sparks suspicion, they set their sights on the mysterious new resident, Dr. Mark Jounce. Together they will either get to the bottom of things or die trying!"

"I have been coloring other peoples' comics stories for nearly 30 years," Loughridge continued. "In fact, I just learned that I'm the #1 colorist, in terms of volume, in U.S. history! Now I'm taking the leap to writing, and of course, coloring, my very own. It's been really challenging and exciting, and I hope people enjoy it."

Other colouring credits for Lee Loughridge include Batman Adventures, The Good Asian, Deadly Class, Nostalgia, Somna, Gone, Killadelphia, Fables and more. Mack Chater is the Eisner-nominated artist and co-creator of Sword Daughter.

